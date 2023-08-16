Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today
The TV schedule for the Women’s World Cup semi-finals has been confirmed by the BBC and ITV
England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses look to take down the hosts in Sydney.
Both teams are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry.
Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever with the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals becoming the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games.
But England will be out to spoil the party as the Lionesses look to make history of their own. The European champions defeated Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals and are set to face another hostile atmosphere as they take on Australia and a near-80,000 capacity crowd in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.
The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final. Here’s everything you need to know as England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?
For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.
For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.
Full knockout stage TV schedule
Tuesday 15 August
SF1: Spain 2-1 Sweden
Wednesday 16 August
SF2: Australia vs England (11:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Saturday 19 August
3rd place play-off: Sweden vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)
Sunday 20 August
Final: Spain vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)
Quarter-final results
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (after extra time)
QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties
QF4: England 2-1 Colombia
Last-16 results
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC One
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One
Group Stage results
(All kick-off times BST )
Thursday 20 July
Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Friday 21 July
Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Saturday 22 July
Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two
Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1
Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two
Sunday 23 July
Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One
Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 24 July
Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Tuesday 25 July
Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2
Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Wednesday 26 July
Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two
Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1
Thursday 27 July
Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Friday 28 July
Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Saturday 29 July
Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One
Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4
Sunday 30 July
Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two
Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two
Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 31 July
Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4
Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer
Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Tuesday 1 August
Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4
Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4
Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Wednesday 2 August
Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer
Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4
Thursday 3 August
Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer
Match venues
Australia
Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)
Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)
Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)
