Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses look to take down the hosts in Sydney.

Both teams are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry.

Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever with the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals becoming the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games.

But England will be out to spoil the party as the Lionesses look to make history of their own. The European champions defeated Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals and are set to face another hostile atmosphere as they take on Australia and a near-80,000 capacity crowd in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.

The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final. Here’s everything you need to know as England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

Full knockout stage TV schedule

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Spain 2-1 Sweden

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Australia vs England (11:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Sweden vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Spain vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Quarter-final results

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (after extra time)

QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties

QF4: England 2-1 Colombia

Last-16 results

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC One

Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One

Group Stage results

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4

Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4

Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)