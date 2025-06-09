England vs Senegal betting tips

England take on Senegal in a friendly at the City Ground on Tuesday, as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to improve on a disappointing performance against Andorra last time out.

The Three Lions’ 1-0 win over the team ranked 173rd in the world provoked plenty of questions after an insipid display despite fielding a strong team, and Tuchel will be hoping for a statement win this week as his World Cup preparations continue.

England face a Senegal side that drew with Republic of Ireland last week, with the Lions of Teranga well-placed in their own World Cup qualifying group while also preparing for the 2025/26 African Cup of Nations.

And Pape Thiaw’s side won’t be an easy opponent for England, with several top quality players including Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson.

Nevertheless, the Three Lions are the strong favourites, with football betting sites pricing them at 9/20 to win versus 10/3 for a draw and 6/1 for a Senegal victory.

England vs Senegal betting tips

A disappointing display from Thomas Tuchel’s side at the weekend does not stop England being touted as heavy favourites for this one, with the Three Lions having won all of their last five matches with a combined aggregate score of 14-0.

While it didn’t quite click in attack against Andorra, Senegal are less likely to completely sit back than Andorra, with Tuchel expected to experiment again at the City Ground.

As for Senegal, they have won just two of their last five matches – against Liberia and Togo – and drew 1-1 with Ireland last Friday, though they have kept clean sheets in three of their last five.

Recent draws to Sudan, Liberia and Ireland show that the Lions of Teranga can be weak at the back at times though, and their attack may struggle against a more stern England defence.

As such, we’re going for England to win to nil, which is offered by most betting sites at around 11/8.

England vs Senegal prediction 1: England to win to nil - 11/8 SpreadEx

England vs Senegal prediction

Many were surprised when former Brentford striker Ivan Toney was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s squad, with the 29-year-old having plied his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli since last summer.

However, the striker has impressed during his time abroad and certainly brings a different dimension to the England attack, as shown at various points including during Euro 2024.

With Kane having scored against Andorra and this match being a friendly, Toney could well be given a chance to lead the line as he aims to play his way into Tuchel’s thinking ahead of the World Cup next year.

Toney has 23 goals in 30 appearances for Al-Ahli this term, including four goals in the final five matches of the season, and he ended the season as an AFC Champions League Elite winner too.

As well as having hit some form in the final few matches of the season, he’ll be desperate to impress England’s new manager as he returns to the country, and we think he’ll have ample opportunity to do so.

With that in mind, a wager on Ivan Toney to score anytime could offer value at 23/20 with William Hill.

England vs Senegal prediction 2: Ivan Toney to score anytime - 23/20 William Hill

