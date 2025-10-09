Why England v Wales will see shirt names ‘disappear’ in second half

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Wales players will take to Wembley for the second half of their international friendly with their shirt names removed to raise awareness to dementia.

As part of a dedicated “Alzheimer’s Society International” fixture, the shirts will go nameless to draw attention to memory loss; the primary and most commonly associated symptom of the disease.

The Three Lions did the same in their friendly with Belgium in March 2024, which saw Jude Bellingham notch a 95th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

open image in gallery England and Wales players will wear nameless shirts in support of Alzheimer's Society ( The FA via Getty Images )

The players will also be accompanied by adult mascots instead of children ahead of kick-off, with 22 fans living with dementia walking out onto the Wembley turf and joining the squads for the national anthems.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "Our partnership with Alzheimer's Society continues to raise vital funds and awareness for those impacted by dementia, and the 22 people living with a diagnosis who will walk out at Wembley Stadium alongside the national teams will ensure this message resonates more than ever.”

open image in gallery England and Wales players will be joined by adult mascots to raise awareness for dementia ( The FA via Getty Images )

Noel Mooney, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) CEO added: “By walking out with fans living with dementia, we send a clear message that nobody should face dementia alone.

"It takes a united team, on and off the pitch, to provide the care, compassion, and understanding needed to support those affected by this condition.”

The 22 fans taking part comprise Alzheimer’s Society service users, nominations from football clubs and their foundations, and nominations from independent dementia services and cafés.

Andy Paul, 66, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and will walk out alongside Newcastle defender Dan Burn at Wembley.

“I didn’t think at my age I’d ever do something like this, and I was absolutely overwhelmed when I heard the news,” Paul said. “I’m going to cherish this opportunity; to have my family there watching and to share the moment with them will be incredibly special.

“I also hope it will show people that dementia isn’t necessarily what you might expect, and that being diagnosed doesn’t mean you suddenly stop doing the things you love.”