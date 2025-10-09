Why England v Wales will see shirt names ‘disappear’ in second half
England take on Wales on Thursday evening in an international friendly
England and Wales players will take to Wembley for the second half of their international friendly with their shirt names removed to raise awareness to dementia.
As part of a dedicated “Alzheimer’s Society International” fixture, the shirts will go nameless to draw attention to memory loss; the primary and most commonly associated symptom of the disease.
The Three Lions did the same in their friendly with Belgium in March 2024, which saw Jude Bellingham notch a 95th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw.
The players will also be accompanied by adult mascots instead of children ahead of kick-off, with 22 fans living with dementia walking out onto the Wembley turf and joining the squads for the national anthems.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "Our partnership with Alzheimer's Society continues to raise vital funds and awareness for those impacted by dementia, and the 22 people living with a diagnosis who will walk out at Wembley Stadium alongside the national teams will ensure this message resonates more than ever.”
Noel Mooney, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) CEO added: “By walking out with fans living with dementia, we send a clear message that nobody should face dementia alone.
"It takes a united team, on and off the pitch, to provide the care, compassion, and understanding needed to support those affected by this condition.”
The 22 fans taking part comprise Alzheimer’s Society service users, nominations from football clubs and their foundations, and nominations from independent dementia services and cafés.
Andy Paul, 66, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and will walk out alongside Newcastle defender Dan Burn at Wembley.
“I didn’t think at my age I’d ever do something like this, and I was absolutely overwhelmed when I heard the news,” Paul said. “I’m going to cherish this opportunity; to have my family there watching and to share the moment with them will be incredibly special.
“I also hope it will show people that dementia isn’t necessarily what you might expect, and that being diagnosed doesn’t mean you suddenly stop doing the things you love.”
