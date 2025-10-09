Is England vs Wales on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch international friendly for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bragging rights are on the line as Wales make the trip across the border with the dream of thwarting England on their own hallowed grounds.

It’ll be a friendly by name but hardly that by nature at Wembley, with the Three Lions intent on maintaining their dominant record over the Welsh - one that has only seen wins since 1984.

Thomas Tuchel’s side go into this game in high spirits after the German finally saw his vision come to life in September, following up a drab 2-0 win over Andorra with their emphatic 5-0 thumping of Serbia in Belgrade.

The England boss has stuck with basically the same squad that he used last month as he looks to build on his side’s progress, with the World Cup now just nine months away.

Here’s everything you need to know for the clash.

When is England vs Wales?

England’s international friendly with Wales kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Thursay 9 October at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be available to watch the game live on ITV1, with coverage of the match due to begin at 7pm BST. Fans can also stream the game on ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Tuchel made what he branded as the “straightforward” decision to stick with the squad that he used in September, meaning the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were all notable omissions from the squad. However, star striker Harry Kane is a major doubt to feature due to an ankle problem. Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke are also among the absentees from last month’s roster due to injury, while Reece James is similarly now out and has been replaced by Manchester City starlet Nico O’Reilly.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad with a fresh injury problem, while winger Dan James is also unavailable for selection. Craig Bellamy has added Cardiff City's Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill to replace the duo.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guehi, Lewis-Skelly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Gordon.

Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Sheehan, James, Wilson; Johnson, Moore, Thomas.

Odds

England 2/9

Draw 7/2

Wales 10/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.