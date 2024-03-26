England vs Belgium LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Kobbie Mainoo starts Wembley friendly tonight
Can England get back to winning ways ahead of Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s side host Belgium?
England face Belgium at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Brazil on Saturday. The Three Lions lost their unbeaten run as a result of Endrick’s late winner, while the injury crisis face Southgate’s team has worsened as England continue their Euro 2024 preparations.
Southgate is dealing with an “incredible number” of absent players, with captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka joined on the sidelines by Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, who pulled out of the England squad following the 1-0 defeat to Brazil.
But it has led to opportunities for others to impress Southgate, with tonight’s match England’s final fixture before the squad for the Euros is announced in May. Kobbie Mainoo makes his full England debut after winning his first cap off the bench at the weekend, while Ivan Toney also starts for the Three Lions for the first time.
Follow live updates from England vs Belgium in tonight's live blog
England 0-0 Belgium
2 mins: A quick response from Belgium, driving forward through captain Romelu Lukaku before Leandro Trossard’s delivery comes to nothing.
Early scares for both teams.
England 0-0 Belgium
1 min: Lively start for England as Jarred Bowen whips in a dangerous ball towards Ivan Toney within 25 seconds.
Toney whacks it against his own arm and the whistle is blown.
KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Belgium
England get us underway.
The teams are in the tunnels
Declan Rice is about to lead England out for the first time on his 50th cap.
Not long to go now!
A familiar face on our screens
There’s a towering figure on Channel 4’s punditry panel this evening.
Standing alongside former England stalwarts Jill Scott and Joe is a familiar face in ex-Manchester United powerhouse Marouane Fellaini.
The big Belgian announced his retirement from football at the beginning of February, having seen out his career at Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan.
Southgate hails ‘immense’ Rice ahead of first game as England captain
Gareth Southgate on Declan Rice:
“He’s been immense for us. Frankly we’d have been lost without him for the five or six years he’s been with us. I think his game has moved onto another level.
“I think this leadership experience will be a great one for him. He’s obviously done that at West Ham as the captain and I think we can bring him out of himself more than he already is.”
“He wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case” - Mainoo very much in Southgate’s selection thoughts
Gareth Southgate on Kobbie Mainoo:
“He’s been completely at ease with the environment, you saw the other night in the short cameo he had that he’s very comfortable with receiving the ball and progressing the ball up the pitch.
“I think it’s an easy group to settle in with so they’ve made it more comfortable for him.
“He wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case (having a realistic chance of being selected for the Euros). It’s a great opportunity to see him. We’ve put young players in in the past who are not afraid to do that, so we’re really looking forward to seeing him play.”
Gareth Southgate speaks ahead of kick-off
Gareth Southgate on Ivan Toney’s involvement tonight:
“You can’t disguise the fact that any game in an England shirt is an important one. But he’s playing with confidence with his club and, as everyone else does, all he has to do is bring his club form into the international shirt.
“He of course has different qualities to Ollie. He’s definitely a player who gets more involved in the lower build up and can come short, find those passes, it’s not just about hitting him as a target man. There are plenty of different attributes to his game.”
Make or break for Ivan Toney’s Euros dream?
Ivan Toney leads the line for England this evening in what could easily be do or die for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad.
He’ll be desperate to impress.
A mammoth clash across the border
England aren’t the only ones in action tonight.
All the way down the M4 in Cardiff, Wales and Poland face off in a crucial encounter which will determine which of the two nations plays a part in Euro 2024 this year.
The teams are one game away from a place at the tournament and meet in a qualifying play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium where Wales should be the favourites to triumph. They have home advantage and although lacking the star power of a Robert Lewandowski, who is sure to line-up for Poland, they should have enough ability to reach a third successive European Championship in front of the Red Wall.
Follow live updates from the Welsh capital:
