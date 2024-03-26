✕ Close Declan Rice recalls ‘nerves’ breaking into England team as he prepares to captain country

England face Belgium at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Brazil on Saturday. The Three Lions lost their unbeaten run as a result of Endrick’s late winner, while the injury crisis face Southgate’s team has worsened as England continue their Euro 2024 preparations.

Southgate is dealing with an “incredible number” of absent players, with captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka joined on the sidelines by Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, who pulled out of the England squad following the 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

But it has led to opportunities for others to impress Southgate, with tonight’s match England’s final fixture before the squad for the Euros is announced in May. Kobbie Mainoo makes his full England debut after winning his first cap off the bench at the weekend, while Ivan Toney also starts for the Three Lions for the first time.

Follow live updates from England vs Belgium in tonight's live blog