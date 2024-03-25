England vs Belgium predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Domenico Tedesco’s side endured a disappointing night of their own at the weekend after being held by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. However, it could have been worse if not for Evan Ferguson’s miss from the penalty spot in the first half. Without Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, a youthful Belgian outfit struggled to break down John O’Shea’s men. England are odds-on with to bounce back with a win over the Red Devils, but after the hosts’ display against Brazil, some might be tempted by the 15/4 on offer by backing Belgium.

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Can England bounce back? England were exposed on the counter by Brazil, who were more than comfortable to allow the hosts to have possession before breaking with speed. The Selecao spurned a number of opportunities in the first half to take the lead before they finally made one count in the second when 17-year-old Endrick opened his international account. The Three Lions paid the price for their ponderous build-up play, while Harry Kane's absence in the final third was evident as Ollie Watkins spurned a good chance to find the net. Ivan Toney could get his chance to prove he can be Kane’s backup on Tuesday. England’s form against elite teams will concern Southgate, especially as the results are tending to follow a similar pattern. The defence looks suspect through the middle as Harry Maguire made a mistake in the first half before Lewis Dunk committed the costly error that allowed Brazil to take the lead. Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher failed their auditions for a Euro 2024 spot, although they could be afforded a second opportunity against the Red Devils.

Southgate has key decisions to make regarding his defence and the shape of his midfield entering the Euros. The Red Devils too have their issues without De Bruyne, although Lukaku could return to face England. Tedesco’s side are going through a period of transition ahead of the tournament, but still have more than enough talent to hurt England. Jeremy Doku and Lois Openda both have the pace to exploit the Three Lions’ backline. England’s performance looked disjointed against Brazil, but this Belgian side is inexperienced and were fortunate to avoid defeat against Ireland. After looking at , we’re backing Three Lions to get back to winning ways, but the visitors could get on the scoresheet at 3/1 with . England vs Belgium Tip 1: England to win and BTTS – 3/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Toney ready to size his chance Toney watched Watkins struggle in his audition to nail down his place as Kane’s backup for the Euros. The Aston Villa forward missed a good opportunity to put England ahead, firing over the bar from close range. Playing in the advanced role alone, Watkins got caught in the wash amid the presence of Brazil’s centre backs, failing to link up with Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park. Watkins should still be on the plane to Germany, but Toney will have the chance to prove that he should be the first cab off the rank should anything happen to Kane. The Brentford man has only made one appearance for the Three Lions, which came in relief of Kane in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine last year.

After being suspended for nine months, Toney has quickly found his form in front of goal, scoring four goals in 10 Premier League games for the Bees. Toney’s style is perhaps a more direct replacement for Kane, dropping short for the ball rather than Watkins’ ability to run in behind. It could allow Toney to thrive alongside Bellingham running from deep. He has a powerful strike from distance too, so he will give Belgium’s defenders a lot to think about. make him the favourite to score any time and we like the price of 9/5 offered by for Toney to open his England account. England vs Belgium Tip 2: Ivan Toney to score any time – 9/5 Unibet

Look out for Onana fouls It wasn’t much of a friendly clash between England and Brazil on Saturday. The Selecao managed to rack up 19 fouls, including five on Bellingham. It was clear Brazil had pinpointed the Real Madrid man, who will have to get used to the attention of opposing players. In a competitive game, Lucas Paqueta might have been sent off after clipping Bellingham from behind having already been booked. Tedesco and his team will no doubt be looking to halt Bellingham’s driving runs again and it could be on the shoulders of Everton’s Amadou Onana to stop him.

During Euro 2024 qualifying, Onana was penalised seven times in four matches. He also averages 1.4 fouls per game in the Premier League, committing 31 infractions in 22 appearances this season. The fouls market offers many different lines for Onana, but we like over 1.5 fouls at 8/13 with for our final prediction. England vs Belgium Tip 3: Amadou Onana over 1.5 fouls – 8/13 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

How to get free bets on England vs Belgium You can get by signing up for online and wagering football. Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account. All you have to do is sign up by clicking our link below, opt in on the welcome promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll get £30 in free bets paid out in six £5 installments to use on football. Before you sign up for Parimatch, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.