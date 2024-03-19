Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United’s sensational 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to England’s senior squad for the first time, boosting his chances of selection for Euro 2024.

Mainoo is enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford, where he has become an integral part of the first team under manager Erik ten Hag. The teenager, who joined United aged nine, was exceptional in Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool, illustrating his remarkable ability to perform at the highest level at such a young age.

All the other 25 England squad members reported to St George’s Park on Tuesday for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium at Wembley – the final fixtures before Gareth Southgate names his provisional squad for Euro 2024 in May – and Mainoo has now joined the group.

The fact that no injuries have been reported in the England camp means that Mainoo has not been drafted in as a replacement and that Southgate may simply have had second thoughts about the midfielder, who was excluded from the original squad announced last week.

Southgate said at the time: “He’s only had a handful of games and you have to be very careful development-wise in making those decisions at the right time. So we think ideally, we should allow him that space to develop at his own speed. He’s not at the point in terms of number of [club] games that Jude [Bellingham] and Bukayo [Saka] were when they came in for the first time.”

Central midfield is a position of concern for the England manager, given the questionable form of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips this season. Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold are both options to play alongside Declan Rice in the centre, but there is a concerning lack of depth in the two deeper-lying roles that Southgate prefers.

Kobbie Mainoo poses for photos at St George’s Park after his late call-up (The FA via Getty Images)

There had been a growing clamour for Mainoo to be given a chance at senior international level, having played for England’s youth teams. Following United’s win over Liverpool, the pundit and former England striker Ian Wright said in a video posted on social media: “How’s Kobbie Mainoo not in that squad ... Come on, eh? The man was immense today.”

Now, though, Mainoo may well make his England debut in one of the two friendly games, and he stands a real chance of earning selection for the Euros in Germany.

England play Brazil on Saturday before taking on the Belgians next Tuesday.

more to follow...