When will England’s Euro 2024 squad be named?

England players have only a few more weeks to impress before Gareth Southgate names his squad for this summer’s Euro 2024 in Germany.

Southgate picked a 25-man squad for March’s two friendly games against Brazil and Belgium, before adding a 26th man with the late call-up of Manchester United’s teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo.

However, with a number of players absent through injury, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi and Callum Wilson to name but a few, there are still plenty of decisions for Southgate to make before he settles on his final 23 players for the tournament.

The reduction in squad size from the 26 players allowed at the past two major tournaments means Southgate is unlikely to gamble on players who have not proven their fitness come the end of the season, with the Premier League to conclude on Sunday 19 May.

Here is everything you need to know about the squad announcement.

When is the England squad announced?

Southgate is scheduled to announce a ‘training squad’ on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concludes. The size of the squad has not been confirmed but it is likely to be slightly bigger than the 23 allowed for the tournament itself.

England will play warm-up matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 6 June, before the final 23-player squad has to be confirmed by Sunday8 June.

When do the Euros begin?

Euro 2024 begins on Friday 14 June when Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

England play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen the following night, before games against fellow Group C opponents Denmark and Slovenia.

What is the squad for March friendlies?

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone.

Defenders: Branthwaite, Chilwell, Dunk, Gomez, Konsa, Maguire, Stones, Walker.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Henderson, Gallagher, Maddison, Bellingham.

Forwards: Bowen, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Rashford, Saka, Toney, Watkins.

What is The Independent’s predicted squad for Euro 2024?

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Maguire, Chilwell.

Midfielders: Rice, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Maddison, Bellingham.

Forwards: Saka, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Rashford, Kane, Watkins.