Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England enter the 2023 Women’s World Cup as European champions with the Lionesses eager to contend for glory in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Wiegman has seen her squad hit by a number of injuries, including captain Leah Williamson, Chelsea star Fran Kirby and Euros Golden Boot-winner Beth Mead all unable to make the tournament.

But the Lionesses remain one of the strongest sides of the tournament, as third favourites (9/2) behind Spain (4/1) and the champions and favourites USA (9/4).

FOLLOW LIVE - Women’s World Cup 2023 latest updates and results

Here is the England squad that will look to first negotiate a group including Haiti, Denmark and China before eyeing another historic run in the knock-out stages of a tournament.

Goalkeepers

1. Mary Earps, 30 (Manchester United, 34 caps)

13. Hannah Hampton, 22 (Chelsea, 2 caps)

21. Ellie Roebuck, 23 (Manchester City, 11 caps)

Defenders

6. Millie Bright, 29 (Chelsea, 66 caps, 5 goals)

2. Lucy Bronze, 31 (Barcelona, 105 caps, 12 goals)

16. Jess Carter, 25 (Chelsea, 18 caps, 1 goal)

3. Niamh Charles, 24 (Chelsea, 7 caps)

5. Alex Greenwood, 29 (Manchester City, 75 caps, 5 goals)

15. Esme Morgan, 22 (Manchester City, 5 caps)

14. Lotte Wubben-Moy, 24 (Arsenal, 10 caps)

Midfielders

17. Laura Coombs, 32 (Manchester City, 5 caps)

12. Jordan Nobbs, 30 (Aston Villa, 71 caps, 8 goals)

8. Georgia Stanway, 24 (Bayern Munich, 50 caps, 15 goals)

10. Ella Toone, 23 (Manchester United, 32 caps, 16 goals)

4. Keira Walsh, 26 (Barcelona, 59 caps)

20. Katie Zelem, 27 (Manchester United, 8 caps)

Forwards

9. Rachel Daly, 31 (Aston Villa, 69 caps, 13 goals)

19. Bethany England, 29 (Tottenham Hotspur, 21 caps, 11 goals)

11. Lauren Hemp, 22 (Manchester City, 38 caps, 10 goals)

7. Lauren James, 21 (Chelsea, 11 caps, 1 goal)

18. Chloe Kelly, 25 (Manchester City, 26 caps, 6 goals)

22. Katie Robinson, 20 (Brighton & Hove Albion, 5 caps)

23. Alessia Russo, 24 (Unattached, 22 caps, 11 goals)

Standby players

Sarina Wiegman named two outfield players on standby for the Lionesses to fly to Australia with England and acclimatise to and train with the squad until the opening game against Haiti on 22 July. If they are still not required, the pair will then return home.

Defender – Maya Le Tissier, 21 (Manchester United, 2 caps)

Midfielder – Lucy Staniforth, 30 (Aston Villa, 17 caps, 2 goals)