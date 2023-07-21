✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

Christine Sinclair missed a penalty and the chance to make World Cup history as Olympic champions Canada were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria on Friday.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie secured a valuable point for Nigeria, leaving Group B wide open, as she saved Sinclair’s penalty in the 50th minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Sinclair is bidding to become the first player to score in six World Cups.

It means both teams trail Group B leaders Australia after Steph Catley’s penalty earned the co-hosts a narrow victory over the Republic of Ireland on the opening day. New Zealand claimed their first ever World Cup win, at their 16th attempt, as Hannah Wilkinson’s goal shocked group favourites Norway at a sold-out Eden Park.

Day two sees Switzerland take on World Cup debutants Philippines before Spain face Costa Rica in the opening match of Group C.

