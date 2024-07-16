Support truly

Gareth Southgate was talking about the future. Just not his future. “England have got some fabulous young players and many of this squad are going be around in two, four, six, eight years’ time,” he said after defeat in the Euro 2024 final. If it was his valedictory game, he will leave a legacy beyond two finals. And if not, he could be spoilt for choice when he picks his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Indeed, as Southgate took a relatively young squad to Germany, filling up the bench with newcomers, the task is likelier to be one of evolution not revolution, whoever the manager is. But in picking 26 for 2026, there are issues.

Some will be resolved at club level: Do players from Aaron Ramsdale to Kalvin Phillips get the football and produce the form required to be in contention? Do managers such as Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot pick certain English talents enough? But some come down to the manager. If it isn’t Southgate, will players whom he might have underrated, from Nick Pope to Rico Henry to Ben Chilwell, get more of a chance?

In the age game, will Harry Maguire and Harry Kane, who both turn 33 in 2026, still be around? Surely Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier will not; each will celebrate his 36th birthday in 2026. Will Ben White, a possible successor to each, rediscover a willingness to play for the national team? Can England find more left-footers and play more on the left flank?

Will those whose star has waned in the last couple of years and who missed out on Germany, such as Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling or Jack Grealish, stage a revival? Will there be a bolter; perhaps even Jobe Bellingham?

What can be said is that there is sufficient talent to mean that, in most positions, there should be enticing options. So here is a potential 26.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Aaron Ramsdale did not feature at Euro 2024 and his England future is up in the air ( Adam Davy/PA )

Pickford’s pre-eminence should remain. Ramsdale has to play somewhere at domestic level to retain a status as his deputy. Pope has been terrific in the Premier League over several seasons and underused in the international game. But Trafford, who has come through the England pathway and who is earmarked for a bigger role, may be the third choice in two years.

Full-backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Luke Shaw, Rico Lewis

Will 2026 finally establish Trent Alexander-Arnold as England’s first-choice right-back? ( Reuters )

Alexander-Arnold may finally get the chance to become England’s regular right-back if the Age Of Trippier And Walker eventually ends, and assuming White’s exile continues. It should mean reshaping the defence, with a more attacking right-back; two, given his logical deputy. James needs to finally be fit; he has the quality if his body does not betray him.

On the left, Southgate’s gamble on Shaw for Euro 2024 shows there is a gulf between him and the rest – a gulf that may remain. Lewis has the talent and the technique and is a possible second-choice left-back. Chilwell and Henry are more natural options; it remains to be seen where Joe Gomez plays for Slot.

Centre-backs

John Stones, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite

Ezri Konsa (left) impressed in his sole Euro 2024 outing for England ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

The Maguire Era may have ended with a jolt, with his injury ruling him out of Euro 2024 and the excellent form of Guehi rendering the Crystal Palace player a first choice now. Konsa, too, looks potentially here to stay, while Stones could bring up a century of caps in the USA. He should be the senior figure, but England have a host of young centre-backs; unusually, including left-footed options.

So perhaps Branthwaite will be ahead of Levi Colwill; Max Kilman is older but could get a first cap. Quansah’s breakthrough season at Anfield propelled him into contention, but much rests on whether he gets enough club football. Whichever, the pace of this group could allow England to use a high defensive line if they want to.

Midfielders

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Mason Mount, Archie Gray

Adam Wharton (left) was not given the chance to break into the England XI in Germany ( The FA via Getty Images )

If part of Southgate’s fondness for Jordan Henderson and Phillips was explained by a lack of alternatives to Jude Bellingham and Rice, now a flurry of young talent is emerging. Mainoo’s swift rise continued at Euro 2024 and if Wharton did not get a minute, his precocity suggests there is more to come. Archie Gray has the potential to leapfrog others in the queue – perhaps including Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – and displace Conor Gallagher, whose workmanlike zeal cannot disguise his lack of class, in part because of his ability in deeper positions.

Lewis Miley is another who could be the youngest member of the 2026 squad. Mount’s tactical nous and pressing can make him well suited to many a manager, if he can put a disastrous season behind him. With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick joining Real Madrid, Bellingham may play deeper, which in turn could allow England to use 4-3-3 instead of 4-2-3-1.

Wingers

Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Gibbs-White

Could Marcus Rashford return to the England fold in time for the 2026 World Cup? ( PA Archive )

With apologies to Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen, two of Southgate’s squad members who have the ability to remain in contention for years and miss this hypothetical cut, but England have plenty of options. Saka, Foden and Palmer seem the certainties, with the Chelsea revelation pushing to start more. Gordon was barely used in Germany but his habit of driving at defenders and running behind them could prove handy.

Should Rashford rebound and rediscover his best, he may return; the challenge for Grealish is to do so. Gibbs-White seems too gifted to remain uncapped, though his prospects may depend on whether England pick, or at least think of using, a No 10.

Strikers

Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins

Harry Kane struggled at Euro 2024, leaving his future as England’s star man unclear ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite Kane’s lack of fitness, it is hard to imagine England’s record goalscorer leaving the stage or being omitted altogether. If there is no natural successor, no standout young centre-forward, and England have more emerging players in other positions, life under Unai Emery should position Watkins as the best alternative. Yet his career path, like those of Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson, suggests goalscorers can take an indirect route to the top.

There are only two strikers in this squad: a reflection that some others could deputise there, but also due to wondering if Southgate – or, more likely, a successor – may accommodate all the attacking talent by playing someone such as Foden or Palmer as a false nine.