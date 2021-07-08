Will Chelsea finally land Erling Haaland? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

What the papers say

Erling Haaland‘s future is again on the table, with Chelsea linked with a huge bid for Norway’s rising superstar, according to 90 Min. The Blues are said to be willing to part with up to £150million in the belief it will be an offer the so-far stubborn Borussia Dortmund simply cannot refuse. Chelsea are still keen for a striker this year despite spending some £120m to secure Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for last year’s campaign.

Richarlison could be following manager Carlo Ancelotti from Everton to Real Madrid, ESPN reports. The Brazil forward shone under the Italian at Goodison Park, and Real are now set to look into the possibility of a bid for the 24-year-old. Richarlison who cost Everton £50m when they bought him from Watford in 2018, could fit Real’s price range, with the Spanish giants keen to shop wisely due to the costs of renovating the Bernabeu.

Tottenham are considering a bid for Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has caught the eye of Spurs’ new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and club officials have the Turkey international at the forefront of their minds as they finalise their recruitment plans for 2021-22. West Ham are said to also be keenly interested.

Southampton are set to swoop for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, according to Football League World. The 24-year-old Englishman was in impressive form for Blackburn last season and attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs. The Saints are said to be at the head of the queue given doubts over Danny Ings’ future.

Ruben Vinagre: Wolves’ 22-year-old Portuguese defender is set to join Sporting Lisbon for £8.6m, according to Football Insider.

Jorginho: The Italy Euro 2020 hero wants to extend his contract with Chelsea beyond 2023 despite interest in the 29-year-old midfielder from several clubs, Metro reports.

Marcel Sabitzer: The 27-year-old Austria midfielder is shaping as an attractive option for a number of Premier League clubs after contract talks with RB Leipzig stalled, according to 90 Min.