Countdown to Euro 2020: Daily briefing

The big kick-off for Euro 2020 is now just two days away with England and Gareth Southgate finalising their preparation for their first group stage game.

While Scotland and Wales, too, look to thrive on the big stage following the tournament’s opener between Italy and Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico.

It has been a week of disruption for the Three Lions with Ben White stepping in late for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Brighton defender providing cover for Harry Maguire, who is contending with an injury just days out from the start of the tournament.

Croatia are up first, but Group D opponents Scotland will face Czech Republic off in the other first round of games on Monday.

Wales will be the first of the home nations to play in Euro 2020 when they kick off against Switzerland on Saturday.

There are now a series of late injuries for a number of contenders to cope with, including the Netherlands, who have lost Donny van de Beek.

Karim Benzema suffered a scare for the favourites and world champions France, limping off against Bulgaria. While there are Covid-19 cases, including Spain’s Sergio Busquets.