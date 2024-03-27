Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Euro 2024 fixtures: Full tournament schedule, groups, kick-off times and dates

The Euro 2024 draw has been made and now the tournament fixtures are set following the play-offs

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 27 March 2024 12:14
Southgate praises Jude Bellingham after late goal saves England in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

The schedule for this summer’s Euro 2024 is complete, as England head to Germany as one of the favourites and Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham look to lead the Three Lions to glory after their heartbreaking defeat to Italy three years ago.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be joined at the Euros by Scotland, who will play in just their second men’s major international tournament in 25 years under Steve Clarke.

Wales had the chance to join them, but suffered an agonising defeat to Poland on penalties in March’s play-offs. Poland made it through, while Ukraine sealed an emotional place at the Euros and Georgia celebrated their first-ever qualification for a major international tournament.

Poland, Ukraine and Georgia complete the 24-team line-up, with the six groups of four already decided in December’s draw. World Cup runners-up France will be among the favourites, as will Portugal and Spain.

While hosts Germany cannot be ruled out, and are showing some resurgent form after victories over France and the Netherlands during the latest international window. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

Euro 2024 groups

Group A

  • Germany
  • Scotland
  • Hungary
  • Switzerland

Group B

  • Spain
  • Croatia
  • Italy
  • Albania

Group C

  • Slovenia
  • Denmark
  • Serbia
  • England

Group D

  • Poland
  • Netherlands
  • Austria
  • France

Group E

  • Belgium
  • Slovakia
  • Romania
  • Ukraine

Group F

  • Turkey
  • Georgia
  • Portugal
  • Czech Republic

Euro 2024 fixtures

Euro 2024 stadiums

  • Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
  • Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
  • Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
  • Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
  • Frankfurt -Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
  • Gelsenkirchen -Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
  • Hamburg -Volksparkstadion Hamburg
  • Leipzig -Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
  • Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
  • Stuttgart -Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

