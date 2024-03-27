Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The schedule for this summer’s Euro 2024 is complete, as England head to Germany as one of the favourites and Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham look to lead the Three Lions to glory after their heartbreaking defeat to Italy three years ago.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be joined at the Euros by Scotland, who will play in just their second men’s major international tournament in 25 years under Steve Clarke.

Wales had the chance to join them, but suffered an agonising defeat to Poland on penalties in March’s play-offs. Poland made it through, while Ukraine sealed an emotional place at the Euros and Georgia celebrated their first-ever qualification for a major international tournament.

Poland, Ukraine and Georgia complete the 24-team line-up, with the six groups of four already decided in December’s draw. World Cup runners-up France will be among the favourites, as will Portugal and Spain.

While hosts Germany cannot be ruled out, and are showing some resurgent form after victories over France and the Netherlands during the latest international window. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

Euro 2024 groups

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Ukraine

Group F

Turkey

Georgia

Portugal

Czech Republic

Euro 2024 fixtures

Euro 2024 stadiums