England legend Wayne Rooney and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou are among the headline pundits for Euro 2024 on the BBC and ITV coverage.

Frank Lampard and David Moyes also feature for the BBC, with Roy Keane and Gary Neville linking up for ITV. Meanwhile, the lead presenters out in Germany include Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods.

The BBC again shares coverage of the quadrennial continental championship with ITV in the United Kingdom, although both channels will show the final on 14 July.

ITV will cover the first three matches of the tournament, including the opener between hosts Germany and Scotland on Friday evening, while the BBC’s coverage begins on Saturday evening with holders Italy facing Albania. England’s first game against Serbia on Sunday evening is on the BBC.

Here is the full list of pundits, commentators and presenters for this summer’s coverage:

BBC

Presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Mark Chapman

Pundits: Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Ellen White, Frank Lampard, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, David Moyes, Rachel Corsie, Cesc Fabregas, Thomas Frank

Commentators: Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steve Bower, Steve Wilson, Vicki Sparks

Co-commentators: Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown, James McFadden

ITV

Presenters: Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods

Pundits: Ian Wright, Karen Carney, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Eni Aluko, Graeme Souness, Ange Postecoglou, Danny Rohl, Christina Unkel

Commentators: Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen, Joe Speight

Co-commentators: Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend