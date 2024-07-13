Support truly

England legend Wayne Rooney and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou headlined the list of pundits for Euro 2024 on the BBC and ITV coverage.

Frank Lampard and David Moyes also featured for the BBC, with Roy Keane and Gary Neville linking up throughout the tournament on ITV. Meanwhile, the lead presenters out in Germany have been Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods.

The BBC again shared coverage of the quadrennial continental championship with ITV in the United Kingdom, although both channels will show the final between England and Spain on 14 July.

And Lineker has confirmed a new signing for the BBC’s coverage in former Chelsea and Manchester United star Juan Mata, to offer insight from a Spanish angle.

Here is the full list of pundits, commentators and presenters for this summer’s coverage:

BBC

Presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Mark Chapman

Pundits: Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Ellen White, Frank Lampard, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, David Moyes, Rachel Corsie, Cesc Fabregas, Thomas Frank, Juan Mata

Commentators: Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steve Bower, Steve Wilson, Vicki Sparks

Co-commentators: Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown, James McFadden

ITV

Presenters: Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods

Pundits: Ian Wright, Karen Carney, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Eni Aluko, Graeme Souness, Ange Postecoglou, Danny Rohl, Christina Unkel

Commentators: Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen, Joe Speight

Co-commentators: Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend