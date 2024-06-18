Jump to content

Euro 2024 stadium roof leaks as downpour soaks Dortmund before Turkey v Georgia

Inclement weather has led to a miserable experience for plenty of supporters at the Group F fixture

Alex Pattle,Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 18 June 2024 16:11
Heavy rain has caused havoc ahead of Turkey’s Euro 2024 encounter with Georgia
Heavy rain has caused havoc ahead of Turkey’s Euro 2024 encounter with Georgia (Getty Images)

Fans have been left drenched in Dortmund after heavy rain caused water to pour through the roof of the stadium ahead of Turkey’sEuro 2024 clash with Georgia.

Parts of Germany have been hit by inclement weather on Tuesday, with fan parks at the tournament forced to close in stormy conditions.

Severe weather warnings are in place across the host nation, while the level of precipitation was too much for the BVB Stadium to handle.

Match goers in the lower tier were forced to scramble for cover
Match goers in the lower tier were forced to scramble for cover (REUTERS)

Liquid gathering on the roof eventually broke through, landing on Turkish and Georgian supporters who had arrived early ahead of the Group F match.

Fans were forced to scramble back from the bottom sections of the seating at the home of Borussia Dortmund in search of more stable shelter with the rain refusing to relent.

Rain poured through the roof of the home of Borussia Dortmund
Rain poured through the roof of the home of Borussia Dortmund (REUTERS)

There were also reports of fighting between fans at the venue, with police seen to have been breaking up scuffles in the stands.

Turkey and Georgia are both playing their first game of the tournament on the final day of the opening round of fixtures.

Berlin’s two Euro 2024 fan zones, which attract tens of thousands of guests for public viewing of matches, were closed earlier in the day with Germany’s weather service forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail for the wider area around the capital.

Turkey and Georgia fans
Turkey and Georgia fans (AFP via Getty Images)

There are no matches in Berlin on Tuesday, but fans would have gathered at the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag areas to watch both Georgia Turkey and Portugal’s encounter with the Czech Republic in Leipzig.

