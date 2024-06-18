Turkey vs Georgia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of Group F match today
Both teams have their sights set on the knockout rounds with this match crucial to their progression
Euro 2024 continues today with Turkey vs Georgia in Group F action following the drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe in France’s 1-0 win over Austria last night.
And Vincenzo Montella’s side come into the tournament in terrible form having not won any of their last five outings. They were dispatched 6-1 by Austria in March and lost 2-1 to Poland in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.
But, Turkey have a talented squad with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu looking to put their stamp on this tournament and ensure a better performance than Turkey’s bottom-placed finish at Euro 2020.
In contrast, Georgia are taking part in their first-ever international tournament after they beat Greece on penalties in the qualification play-offs. Since then they have played a confidence-building 3-1 win over Montenegro and, led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will hope to cause an upset this evening.
Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the next match between Turkey and Georgia:
Kylian Mbappe urges youth to vote against ‘extremes’ in French elections
France captain Kylian Mbappe urged “the youth to make a difference” in the country’s upcoming election and in the face of “extremes knocking on the door of power” as Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 opener against Austria came amid a tumultuous political moment back home.
Mbappe addressed the French people during a pre-match press conference following Emmanuel Macron’s shock announcement to call a snap parliamentary election. Macron suffered heavy defeats by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (NR) party in last week’s European Union vote.
Emmanuel Macron called a snap election after heavy defeats to the far-right National Rally in last week’s European Union vote, with Marine Le Pen’s party leading opinion polls ahead of the vote
France provide Kylian Mbappe injury update after suffering broken nose at Euro 2024
France captain Kylian Mbappe does not require surgery and will play with a mask at Euro 2024 to protect his “broken nose” after being left covered in blood in his side’s 1-0 win over Austria.
The victory was overshadowed by Mbappe’s worrying facial injury in the closing stages of the match in Dusseldorf. The Real Madrid superstar, who was booked after re-entering the pitch following treatment, was pictured leaving the stadium in an ambulance after the game.
France have detailed the diagnosis for Mbappe and the next steps before Les Bleus face Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.
Mbappe was booked following the injury after he tried to re-enter the pitch following treatment and the Real Madrid superstar was later taken to hospital
Kylian Mbappe produces moment of magic – but suffers blow that could define his Euro 2024
It was as a gallant but defeated Austria pressed that a certain push-and-pull became all the clearer with this French team. They are a side that obstinately waits for the opposition, as everyone watching on waits for their great star to do something.
That sense has only been amplified in the last week, with how Kylian Mbappe made himself the main headline of Euro 2024 as well as the main event in how he spoke out about the “importance” of the French elections. It wasn’t quite a signature performance to follow but it did have a significant impact.
In an obdurate 1-0 win over Austria, Mbappe forced the only goal with a cross that deflected in off Maximilian Wöber’s head. He then wasted a huge opportunity with one uncharacteristic miss from a one-on-one before getting booked for time-wasting after suffering what looked like a broken nose. He was then booed off by Austrian fans rather than roared off in the way he has maybe become accustomed
Austria 0-1 France: Mbappe sustained a suspected broken nose as the Euro 2024 favourites held on to victory
Romelu Lukaku’s luckless run continues as Slovakia claim first shock of Euro 2024
Slovakia produced the first major shock of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E after Romelu Lukaku endured a day to forget.
Lukaku squandered a number of chances in Frankfurt and when he did find the net, on two occasions in the second half, both were ruled out for infringements.
It continued the Belgium top scorer’s luckless run of form at major tournaments after he missed several chances in their group-stage exit against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.
Belgium 0-1 Slovakia: Lukaku had two goals ruled out in the second half of the Euro 2024 Group E encounter
Romania were far too good but Ukraine have already won at Euro 2024
Perhaps the occasion got the better of them but, given what Ukraine have been through in the past two years and beyond, maybe there was nothing left to give.
Even before their European Championship opener had got under way, Ukraine had already won, qualifying for a fourth successive Euros two years after Russia sent missiles in Kyiv’s direction.
Such an achievement cannot be overlooked. With their support hindered by the realities of war, after completing a qualification campaign entirely on the road, a vibrant Romania proved just a step too far, one goal in particular worthy of the grandest of stages.
Romania 3-0 Ukraine: Nicolae Stanciu scored a brilliant first to set his nation en route to the win
How Portugal’s unexpected decision with Cristiano Ronaldo made them huge Euro 2024 contenders
When Roberto Martinez first took the Portugal job in January 2023, in a move that wasn’t exactly universally celebrated, there was one source of tension weighing over everything.
The Catalan was expected to make the final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international future. Predecessor Fernando Santos had already started the process by leaving the Portuguese great out of the 2022 World Cup last-16 thrashing of Switzerland, with Ronaldo then decamping to the Saudi Pro League, which should have made the decision even easier.
It instead made what happened next all the more surprising. There was no tension between Ronaldo and Martinez. The new manager kept him in the squad, but also further integrated him into the team. While there had been a feeling that Martinez might be creating a huge problem for himself, it has instead proved the opposite. It’s been a non-issue, with Ronaldo remaining a productive player.
Roberto Martinez opted out of following predecessor Fernando Santos’ path with the record goalscorer
Portugal vs Czech Republic
Later on this evening will be the second Group F match of the day and the final fixture in the first round of matches. That one sees Portugal take on the Czech Republic.
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action and hoping to make his mark on what may well be his final European Championship. Roberto Martinez takes charge of a Portugal side backed to do well in this tournament and potentially go on to win the whole thing.
Turkey vs Georgia prediction
Turkey will likely have too much for their opponents, but they will need to keep their wits about them as they look to grab what could be a vital three points.
On paper, a squad containing Guler, Yildiz, Calhanoglu and Kokcu could be one of the tournament’s surprise packages.
Turkey 2-0 Georgia.
Turkey v Georgia latest odds and predicted line-ups
Here’s how we think the two teams will line up for today’s first Euro 2024 clash:
Predicted line-ups
Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Kokcu, Calhanoglu; Guler, Akturkoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.
Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.
And right here you can find the latest odds for the game:
Turkey - 3/4
Draw - 29/10
Georgia - 21/5
Turkey vs Georgia early team news?
Turkey have lost several players to injury in the lead-up to their opener, with defenders Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ridvan Yilmaz all ruled out. In attack, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under and Umut Nayir are all injured, leaving space for players including Guler and Yildiz.
Expect Turkish mainstays including Demiral, Calhanoglu and Burak Yilmaz to start.
For Georgia, defender Solomon Kvirkvelia and midfielder Otar Kiteishvili are both doubts, but the rest of the squad is fit. Along with talisman Kvaratskhelia, expect Valencia keeper Mamardashvili to start, along with Watford’s Chakvetadze.
