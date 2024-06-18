Playing in their first major tournament Georgia are led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ( AP )

Euro 2024 continues today with Turkey vs Georgia in Group F action following the drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe in France’s 1-0 win over Austria last night.

And Vincenzo Montella’s side come into the tournament in terrible form having not won any of their last five outings. They were dispatched 6-1 by Austria in March and lost 2-1 to Poland in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

But, Turkey have a talented squad with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu looking to put their stamp on this tournament and ensure a better performance than Turkey’s bottom-placed finish at Euro 2020.

In contrast, Georgia are taking part in their first-ever international tournament after they beat Greece on penalties in the qualification play-offs. Since then they have played a confidence-building 3-1 win over Montenegro and, led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will hope to cause an upset this evening.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the next match between Turkey and Georgia: