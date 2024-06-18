Jump to content

England’s route to Euro 2024 final and possible knockout opponents

Sonia Twigg
Tuesday 18 June 2024 10:24
England begin Euro 2024 in Group C and will hope to navigate a set of fixtures that looks kind on paper – with Denmark and Slovenia following the nervy opening win over Serbia.

From there, things should get harder but if England can top Group C then a third-placed qualifier from either Group D, E or F will be their opponents in the last 16, before a quarter-final potentially against Germany, Spain or Italy. Win that and they would be just two victories away from glory.

Three years ago in the same competition, England agonisingly fell short at the final hurdle when they were beaten to the trophy by Italy, losing on penalties in the final at Wembley Stadium. This time, Gareth Southgate will be hoping to lead his side to their first major men’s trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Here is a closer look at England’s possible route to the final in Germany, and here are the latest odds and tips.

England’s potential route to Euro 2024 final

Group C fixtures

Match 1

June 16 - Serbia 0-1 England

Match 2

June 20 - Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Match 3

June 25 - England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

If England finish top of group

Last-16: June 30 - England vs Third-placed team from Group D, E or F

Quarter-finals: July 6 - England vs Runner-up of Group A (Germany/Hungary/Scotland/Switzerland) or runner-up of Group B (Spain/Albania/Croatia/Italy)

Semi-finals: July 10 - England vs Winner of third quarter-final (possibly France or Belgium)

Final: July 14 - England vs Winner of first semi-final (possibly Germany, Spain or Portugal)

If England finish runner-up in group

Last-16: June 29 - England vs Winner of Group A (likely Germany)

Quarter-finals: July 5 - England vs Winner of third R16 match (likely winner of Group B - possibly Spain, Italy or Croatia)

Semi-finals: July 9 - England vs Winner of second quarter-final (possibly Portugal or Netherlands)

Final: July 14 - England vs Winner of second semi-final (possibly France or Belgium)

If England finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.

