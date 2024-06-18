Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

France captain Kylian Mbappe does not require surgery and will play with a mask at Euro 2024 to protect his “broken nose” after being left covered in blood in his side’s 1-0 win over Austria.

The victory was overshadowed by Mbappe’s worrying facial injury in the closing stages of the match in Dusseldorf. The Real Madrid superstar, who was booked after re-entering the pitch following treatment, was pictured leaving the stadium in an ambulance after the game.

France have detailed the diagnosis for Mbappe and the next steps before Les Bleus face Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

And Mbappe even joked on social media, asking his followers for “any ideas for masks?”

A statement from the French Football Federation read: “Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French national team.

“Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf.

“The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment”.

Head coach Didier Deschamps described Mbappe’s injury as a “big negative” on the night.

“He’s not doing well,” Deschamps said. “He’s with the medical staff, and I had a lot of media questions before coming here, so I cannot tell you anything else. But his nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check that out, but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us tonight.”

Mbappe sustained the injury challenging for a header in the penalty box when he collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappe’s nose started bleeding and he stayed down following the challenge as Austria broke forward when they cleared the France corner.

He received medical attention after play was stopped, with his white shirt already stained with blood. Mbappe covered his nose with his hand after getting to his feet.

The 25-year-old star was helped off the pitch by medics before he was bizarrely booked when he attempted to re-enter the field of play without permission from the referee.

It then became clear that Mbappe could not continue and he left the pitch, going straight down the tunnel with nine minutes of stoppage time remaining.

Mbappe was jeered by the Austria fans as he went off the pitch, in response to what they perceived to be time-wasting tactics with France down to 10 players.

Mbappe suffered a burst nose and was forced off in France’s 1-0 win ( REUTERS )

Mbappe suffered the injury after colliding into Austria defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder ( Getty Images )

( REUTERS )

Mbappe covered his nose as he was helped off the pitch ( Getty Images )

( Getty Images )

Mbappe was booked after returning to the pitch ( Getty Images )

Mbappe left the pitch for a second time and went straight down the tunnel ( Getty Images )

France held on in Dusseldorf to open their Euro 2024 with a victory, joining Netherlands on three points after their opening Group D win over Poland.

“His nose is not good at all,” Deschamps said. “Even if it’s just the nose, it’s the big negative point for us tonght. The medical staff is checking him out. I saw him on the massage table, and you know... he didn't get off lightly.”

The World Cup golden boot winner will now wear a protective mask, which may have to remain in place throughout the remainder of the Euros depending on the extent of the injury.

"I'm not going to go into hypotheses, but I'll say what I've always said: The French team with Kylian will always be stronger, the national squad will always be stronger with him,” Deschamps said.

“But if, and I use your 'if', the news doesn't go along these lines, we'll have to be without him. But Kylian is Kylian, and any team he's in, the squad is always much stronger.”