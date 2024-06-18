Jump to content

Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

Fans clashed as waterfalls of rain descended from Dortmund’s breached roof ahead of the Euro 2024 game

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 18 June 2024 16:36
A Georgia fan launches a punche towards a rival supporting Turkey
A Georgia fan launches a punche towards a rival supporting Turkey (Reuters)

Fans of Georgia and Turkey brawled inside the BVB Stadion Dortmund an hour before kick-off in the two countries’ opening Euro 2024 match.

Video footage circulated on social media showed groups of opposing supporters clash in one corner of the stadium, with punches thrown and missiles launched before police intervened to quell the violent scenes.

The fighting came amid torrential rain in Dortmund on Tuesday which caused the stadium’s roof to leak waterfalls of rain on to fans below.

Police remained in place during the build-up to kick-off, at 6pm local time (5pm BST).

The teams are meeting in Group F, in what is Georgia’s first ever European Championship game.

