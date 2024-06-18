Portugal head into Euro 2024 as one of the pre-tournament favourites ( Getty Images )

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal against Czech Republic at Euro 2024 in the final game of the first round of group fixtures in Germany.

Roberto Martinez’s unexpected decision over Ronaldo has seen the Selecao bolster their credentials as one of the competition’s favourites. The Portuguese have one of the most talented squads at the tournament, with a balance of experience – brought by players such as Ronaldo, Pepe, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva – mixing with the exciting talent of youngsters including Goncalo Inacio, Rafael Leao and Joao Neves.

Though they won Euro 2016, the Selecao are looking to add to their disappointingly empty trophy cabinet, having notably lost on home soil to Greece in the final of 2004.

The Czech Republic enter the tournament with little expectation despite a strong showing at Euro 2020, where Patrik Schick finished as joint-top scorer as they went out to Denmark in the quarter-finals. They’ll be hoping for a similarly strong performance this time round, with the added experience of players such as Tomas Soucek and Adam Hlozek potentially vital.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the reaction to the day’s other games: