What time is Euro 2025 draw? Qualified teams, pots and how to watch today
England are defending champions but are only in pot 2 ahead of the tournament in Switzerland
England will be out to defend their European title as the draw for Euro 2025 is made ahead of the tournament in Switzerland next summer.
The Lionesses won their first major honour on home soil when Sarina Wiegman’s team defeated Germany at Wembley in July 2022.
It was followed by a trip to the World Cup final in Australia the following year, but results have been mixed for the Lionesses since that run down under.
World champions Spain will be considered favourites ahead of England, France and a resurgent Germany side who beat the Lionesses at Wembley in October.
And England were joined by Wales who came through a play-off against the Republic of Ireland thanks to a 2-1 victory away from home in a historic result as they reached a major women’s tournament for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Euro 2025 qualifying draw?
The Euro 2025 draw will take place today, Monday 16 December at 5pm BST, and the draw ceremony will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four. There will be a livestream on the Uefa website.
Who has qualified?
- Switzerland (hosts)
- Spain (group winners)
- Germany (group winners)
- France (group winners)
- Italy (group winners)
- Iceland (runners-up)
- Denmark (runners-up)
- England (runners-up)
- Netherlands (runners-up)
- Portugal (play-offs)
- Finland (play-offs)
- Belgium (play-offs)
- Wales (play-offs)
- Poland (play-offs)
- Norway (play-offs)
- Sweden (play-offs)
What are the pots?
Pot 1: Switzerland (hosts), Spain, Germany, France
Pot 2: Italy, Iceland, Denmark, England
Pot 3: Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Belgium
Pot 4: Finland, Poland, Portugal, Wales
When is Euro 2025?
The tournament kicks off on 2 July 2025, with the knockout stages getting underway from 16 July. The Euro 2025 final will be played on 27 July in Basel.
