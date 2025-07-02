Extreme heat warnings extended as Euro 2025 kicks off amid heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Extreme heat warnings in Switzerland have been extended to cover the first three days of Euro 2025 as the tournament kicks off amid scorching temperatures.

Uefa have relaxed security rules around supporters bringing water bottles into stadiums while fan parks will have free sunscreen available ahead of Switzerland’s opening game against Norway in Basel on Wednesday night.

The temperature in Basel is expected to reach 35C on Wednesday, dropping to around 30C by the 9pm local kick-off at St Jakob-Park. The temperature is also expected to be around 30C when Finland and Iceland play in the opening game of the tournament in Thun at 6pm local time.

Uefa allow cooling breaks to allow players to rehydrate when temperatures are above 35C, but referees may also take the decision to allow stoppages in extremely hot conditions.

Norway’s English head coach, Gemma Grainger, appeared unbothered by the expected temperatures and said it will be the same for both teams.

"For me, the weather is just how it is - whether it's wind, rain, sun, it's not an excuse, it's just something that you have to get on with,” she said.

Heat warnings are in place for the first three days of the tournament, covering the opening matches in Group A on Wednesday (Finland v Iceland, Switzerland v Norway, Group B on Thursday (Belgium v Italy, Spain v Portugal) and Group C on Friday (Sweden v Denmark, Germany v Poland).

Holders England play their opening match against France on Saturday in Zurich, with Wales making their major tournament debut against Netherlands in Group D earlier in the day. England will train in Zurich on Wednesday, having travelled from their St George’s Park base on Monday afternoon.