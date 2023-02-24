What time is the Europa Conference League draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

West Ham will hope to go on another European adventure when the draw for the Europa Conference League takes place today.

Although David Moyes’ side are struggling in the Premier League this season, West Ham have performed well in Europe and topped their group to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

The Hammers reached the Europa League semi-finals last season and will now discover their fate ahead of the start of the knockout stages next month.

Leicester reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season, where they were beaten by eventual champions Roma.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

The draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 24 February, at 12pm GMT.

How does it work?

The eight Europa Conference League group-stage winners are seeded, and the eight play-off winners (matches between the group-stage runners-up and the relegated Europa League sides) are unseeded.

The seeded club will have home advantage in the second leg.

Group stage winners (seeded)

West Ham United (ENG)

Nice (FRA)

AZ (NED)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Villarreal (ESP)

Djurgardens IF (SWE)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Sivasspor (TUR)

Knockout round play-off winners (unseeded)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Lazio (ITA)

Gent (BEL)

Lech Poznan (POL)

AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MOL)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Basel (SUI)

Are there any other rules?

Clubs from the same national league can only draw one another from the quarter-finals onwards.

When are the fixtures?

The last-16 ties will be played on Thursday 9 and Thursday 16 March.

When and where is the final?

The Europa Conference League final will take place at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on 7 June.