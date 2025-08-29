Europa League draw live: Aston Villa, Celtic and Rangers to learn 2025/26 opponents before Conference League draw
The likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace will learn their opponents for continental competition as the draws for the league phases of the Europa League and Conference League take place in Monaco.
Drama surrounding FA Cup champions Palace’s participation in Europe has dominated the summer, with a breach of Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules seeing them demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League. Premier League counterparts Nottingham Forest have benefitted from the ruling, being bumped up to the second-tier tournament.
Forest join Villa in the draw as well as bitter Scottish rivals Celtic and Rangers, who both crashed out of the Champions League play-offs this week. Russell Martin’s side were thrashed 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge, while Celtic suffered a humiliating shootout defeat to Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan.
A variety of top European sides, including FC Porto, AS Roma, Lyon and Real Betis, will similarly vie for continental glory.
Follow the league phase draws for the Europa League and Conference League below:
How does the league phase draw work?
The League Phase has 36 teams with every team playing six games (three at home and three away). The 36 teams are split into six pots of six teams based on their Uefa coefficient ranking, with each team drawn out individually.
The 36 teams comprise of 24 teams (five from the Champions Path and 19 from the League Path (19) of the Conference League Play-Off Rounds. Then 12 teams eliminated from Europa League Play-Off Round to make up 36 teams in total for the League Phase.
They then have six opponents selected via Uefa's automated software, which uses specific fixture-selection criteria. Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.
Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.
Europa League 2025/26 league phase draw pots
Pot 1: Roma, Porto, Rangers, Feyenoord, Lille, GNK Dinamo, Real Betis, Salzburg, Aston Villa
Pot 2: Fenerbahce, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Lyon, PAOK, Viktoria Plzen, Ferencvaros, Celtic, Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Pot 3: Young Boys, Basel, Midtjylland, Freiburg, Ludogorets, Nottingham Forest, Sturm Graz, FCSB, Nice
Pot 4: Bologna, Celta Vigo, Stuttgart, Panathinaikos, Malmo, Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht, Genk, Brann.
When is the draw?
The draw will be held in Monaco on Friday, 29 August. It follows the Europa League league phase draw, which begins at 12pm BST.
How to watch league phase draw for free
Uefa.com will offer a live stream on their website and YouTube channel.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the league phase draw for the Europa League and Conference League!
Stay tuned to find out who faces who!
