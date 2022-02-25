Europa League draw LIVE: West Ham, Rangers, Barcelona and more discover last-16 fate
Follow live updates from the draw ceremony following knock-out victories for both Rangers and Barcelona on Thursday, with West Ham waiting in the last 16
Follow live updates from the Europa League last 16 draw as West Ham join Rangers and Barcelona in the hat for the knockout stage. The Premier League side finished top of their group to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the seeded teams on the club’s return to European football. They could be drawn against either Rangers or Barcelona, who progressed through the play-off round to reach the last 16 last night.
Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Ibrox sealed a famous victory on aggregate for the Scottish champions. Barcelona, who dropped out of the Champions League after a third-place finish in their group earlier this season, progressed past Napoli thanks to a 4-2 win in Italy, sealed by a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Other non-seeded teams include former Champions League participants RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Sevilla and Porto, with Braga and Real Betis joining Rangers in progressing through the Europa League group stage. The Hammers could face a testing opponent at the London Stadium, therefore, with David Moyes’ side set to be at home for the second fixture of the two-leg tie.
Follow live updates and a full list of fixtures from the Europa League round of 16 draw:
The all important pots - unseeded teams
Who are the unseeded teams in the draw?
- RB Leipzig
- Atalanta
- Braga
- Porto
- Rangers
- Barcelona
- Real Betis
- Sevilla
Good morning
