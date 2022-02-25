Rangers could face West Ham in the round of 16 after knocking out Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the Europa League last 16 draw as West Ham join Rangers and Barcelona in the hat for the knockout stage. The Premier League side finished top of their group to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the seeded teams on the club’s return to European football. They could be drawn against either Rangers or Barcelona, who progressed through the play-off round to reach the last 16 last night.

Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Ibrox sealed a famous victory on aggregate for the Scottish champions. Barcelona, who dropped out of the Champions League after a third-place finish in their group earlier this season, progressed past Napoli thanks to a 4-2 win in Italy, sealed by a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Other non-seeded teams include former Champions League participants RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Sevilla and Porto, with Braga and Real Betis joining Rangers in progressing through the Europa League group stage. The Hammers could face a testing opponent at the London Stadium, therefore, with David Moyes’ side set to be at home for the second fixture of the two-leg tie.

Follow live updates and a full list of fixtures from the Europa League round of 16 draw: