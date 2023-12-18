Europa League draw LIVE: AC Milan and Roma discover fates for play-off round

✕ Close Klopp on young Liverpool's 2-1 Europa League defeat at Union

The draw for the Europa League play-off round takes place today as the teams who finished second in their groups will take on the clubs dropping down from the Champions League for a spot in the last-16.

There are eight play-offs and the Champions League clubs falling down into the Europa League play-offs include big names like Galatasaray, Benfica and Feyenoord. They will be pitched up against the likes of Sporting, Marseille and Roma.

The Europa League play-off draw decides which club plays which, and the eight winners of those matches will progress to the last-16 draw, where they will join the eight Europa League group winners in the latter knockout stages.

