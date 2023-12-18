Jump to content

Liveupdated1702902263

Europa League draw LIVE: AC Milan and Roma discover fates for play-off round

The Champions League third-place finishers take on the Europa League group stage runners-up in a play-off clash to see which teams will reach the last 16

Michael Jones
Monday 18 December 2023 12:24
Comments
Klopp on young Liverpool's 2-1 Europa League defeat at Union

The draw for the Europa League play-off round takes place today as the teams who finished second in their groups will take on the clubs dropping down from the Champions League for a spot in the last-16.

There are eight play-offs and the Champions League clubs falling down into the Europa League play-offs include big names like Galatasaray, Benfica and Feyenoord. They will be pitched up against the likes of Sporting, Marseille and Roma.

The Europa League play-off draw decides which club plays which, and the eight winners of those matches will progress to the last-16 draw, where they will join the eight Europa League group winners in the latter knockout stages.

Follow all the updates from the draw below and get the latest betting offers right here:

1702902263

Europa League play-off round draw

So there you have it. The draws for both the Champions League last-16 and the Europa League play-off round.

There are some interesting match ups from both and no doubt the English clubs still in the Europa League will be keeping an eye on their possible opponents in the next round.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:24
1702902060

Europa League play-off round full draw

Feyenoord vs Roma

AC Milan vs Rennes

Lens vs SC Freiburg

Young Boys vs Sporting

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag FK

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseilla

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:21
1702901980

Europa League play-off round draw

Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk will take on Marseille as they are the only two remaining teams.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:19
1702901949

Europa League play-off round draw

Turkish club Galatasaray are next out, they dropped down from Manchester United’s group...

... Sparta Prague are their opponents!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:19
1702901907

Europa League play-off round draw

The draw is quickly approaching it’s conclusion as Braga are drawn...

... they’ll be facing Qarabag FK from Azerbaijan.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:18
1702901832

Europa League play-off round draw

Next out of the pot is Benfica...

... who will be playing Toulouse in the play-off round.

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:17
1702901783

Europa League play-off round draw

Swiss side, Young Boys, dropped into the Europa League play-off draw...

... to come up against Portugal’s Sporting!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:16
1702901727

Europa League play-off round draw

Lens, from Arsenal’s Champions League group, come out next…

… they are facing SC Freiburg!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:15
1702901653

Europa League play-off round draw

Next out of the pot of former Champions League clubs is AC Milan...

... Milan will go up against Rennes!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:14
1702901575

Europa League play-off round draw

The first team out of the pot is Feyenoord...

... they are playing Roma!

Mike Jones18 December 2023 12:12

