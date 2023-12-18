Europa League draw LIVE: AC Milan and Roma discover fates for play-off round
The Champions League third-place finishers take on the Europa League group stage runners-up in a play-off clash to see which teams will reach the last 16
The draw for the Europa League play-off round takes place today as the teams who finished second in their groups will take on the clubs dropping down from the Champions League for a spot in the last-16.
There are eight play-offs and the Champions League clubs falling down into the Europa League play-offs include big names like Galatasaray, Benfica and Feyenoord. They will be pitched up against the likes of Sporting, Marseille and Roma.
The Europa League play-off draw decides which club plays which, and the eight winners of those matches will progress to the last-16 draw, where they will join the eight Europa League group winners in the latter knockout stages.
Follow all the updates from the draw below:
So there you have it. The draws for both the Champions League last-16 and the Europa League play-off round.
There are some interesting match ups from both and no doubt the English clubs still in the Europa League will be keeping an eye on their possible opponents in the next round.
Feyenoord vs Roma
AC Milan vs Rennes
Lens vs SC Freiburg
Young Boys vs Sporting
Benfica vs Toulouse
Braga vs Qarabag FK
Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseilla
Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk will take on Marseille as they are the only two remaining teams.
Turkish club Galatasaray are next out, they dropped down from Manchester United’s group...
... Sparta Prague are their opponents!
The draw is quickly approaching it’s conclusion as Braga are drawn...
... they’ll be facing Qarabag FK from Azerbaijan.
Next out of the pot is Benfica...
... who will be playing Toulouse in the play-off round.
Swiss side, Young Boys, dropped into the Europa League play-off draw...
... to come up against Portugal’s Sporting!
Lens, from Arsenal’s Champions League group, come out next…
… they are facing SC Freiburg!
Next out of the pot of former Champions League clubs is AC Milan...
... Milan will go up against Rennes!
The first team out of the pot is Feyenoord...
... they are playing Roma!
