Europa League final referee named as official in match-fixing scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Felix Zwayer has been chosen as the referee for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham, with some fans sure to recognise the official’s name.

Zwayer, who will officiate the all-English clash in Bilbao on 21 May, was handed a six-month ban in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal.

The German, 43, received the ban from his nation’s football federation after working as an assistant referee to Robert Hoyzer, who was found to have taken bribes to fix several 2. Bundesliga matches that he officiated.

Zwayer allegedly accepted a €300 bribe ahead of a game involving Wuppertaler SV, and he later informed the German FA of Hoyzer’s match fixing – with three other referees accompanying Zwayer.

Zwayer’s ban was kept secret until German publication Die Zeit released “The Zwayer File” in 2014. Meanwhile, Hoyzer was banned for life.

In 2021, Jude Bellingham took issue with Zwayer’s officiating in a Bundesliga match between rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, saying: “You give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?” Bellingham, who played for Dortmund at the time, was fined €40,000 for his comments.

Felix Zwayer is criticised by Netherlands players after awarding England a penalty at Euro 2024 ( REUTERS )

Zwayer subsequently took a break from refereeing, though he was back in the spotlight at Euro 2024. There, he refereed England’s semi-final against Netherlands, another game in which Bellingham played.

Uefa said in a statement on Monday (12 May): “An international referee since 2012, the 43-year-old has this season taken charge of seven Uefa Champions League matches, including the semi-final decider between Paris and Arsenal, plus two in the Uefa Europa League and one in the Uefa Conference League.

“This will be his second Uefa competition final as a referee, with Zwayer having previously been in charge of the 2023 Uefa Nations League final between Croatia and Spain. He was also the lead official in four matches at Uefa Euro 2024.”

Zwayer’s assistants in the Europa League final will be compatriots Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz, while the fourth official has been named as Italy’s Maurizio Mariani.