Jude Bellingham’s viral criticism of referee resurfaces before England v Netherlands semi-final
Jude Bellingham’s criticism of the referee who will take charge of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands has resurfaced ahead of Wednesday’s (10 July) clash.
German official Felix Zwayer, 43, was given a six-month ban by his country’s football federation in 2006 over his part in a match-fixing scandal, having worked as an assistant referee alongside Robert Hoyzer.
The England midfielder was fined by the German Football Federation after he referenced Zwayer’s involvement in that scandal after a defeat for his old club Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich in 2021.
“You give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?” Bellingham said in a post-match interview.
