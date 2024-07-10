Jude Bellingham’s criticism of the referee who will take charge of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands has resurfaced ahead of Wednesday’s (10 July) clash.

German official Felix Zwayer, 43, was given a six-month ban by his country’s football federation in 2006 over his part in a match-fixing scandal, having worked as an assistant referee alongside Robert Hoyzer.

The England midfielder was fined by the German Football Federation after he referenced Zwayer’s involvement in that scandal after a defeat for his old club Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich in 2021.

“You give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?” Bellingham said in a post-match interview.