Manchester United will hope to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a home victory over Atletico Madrid.

Having somehow escaped the first leg with the tie all-square, Ralf Rangnick’s side will look to build upon a weekend win over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Diego Simeone will have been frustrated with his side’s inability to make Manchester United pay in their home leg, but his side will be confident they can again trouble their hosts.

However Atletico travel without a number of first team players due to injury and suspension.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The second leg between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Manchester United received a boost on Monday when all of Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw trained alongside their teammates, and Ralf Rangnick has a fully fit squad from which to choose, though Shaw’s return will be managed after recovering from Covid-19.

Fernandes also tested positive ahead of the win over Tottenham, but the Portuguese creator has since tested negative after missing out. McTominay’s calf injury ruled him out of the 3-2 victory, and Rangnick has suggested that the Scottish midfielder will only play if deemed fully fit.

All of Sime Vrsaljko, Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar will miss the visit to Old Trafford for Atletico Madrid, while Diego Simeone may also be without Jose Gimenez. The Uruguayan centre-back has travelled but is struggling with a calf issue, with conflicting reports about the injury’s severity. Geoffrey Kondogbia is another doubt.

In better news for the Atletico manager, recent absentees Angel Correa and Koke should again be available after playing against Cadiz. Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Correa, Felix.

Odds

Manchester United - 24/19

Draw - 23/10

Atletico Madrid - 11/4

Prediction

Manchester United are incredibly fortunate to still be in with a chance of securing a place in the quarter-finals, given how poorly they played for so much of the first leg. Atletico Madrid are unlikely to fail to take advantage for a second time if the home side are again off-the-pace - but it could be much tighter. Manchester United 1-2 Atletico Madrid (2-3 on aggregate)