Arsenal travel to Everton on Monday night in the Premier League looking to bounce back after last week’s setback at Manchester United.

The Gunners went down 3-2 at Old Trafford, while Rafael Benitez’s Toffees are also aiming to kick-start their form heading into the festive period.

Everton were thrashed 4-1 by Liverpool last week, heightening the pressure on Benitez, while director of football Marcel Brands was dismissed ahead of tonight’s game.

With West Ham’s win over Chelsea and three points for Tottenham and Manchester United last weekend, Mikel Arteta knows a win is key to reestablish their top four hopes and victory will take them to within a point of the Hammers and up to fifth. While Everton are now just five points off the drop zone, though a win will take them up to 12th.

Follow live score and goal updates from Goodison Park, including analysis and reaction from Monday Night Football, PLUS the FA Cup third round draw: