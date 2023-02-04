Everton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Can Sean Dyche lead Everton to victory in his first match against the Premier League leaders?
Sean Dyche takes charge of Everton for the first time in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as the Toffees host league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.
Dyche was appointed to replace sacked manager Frank Lampard last week and faces arguably the most difficult test possible for his first match in charge. With his Everton side sitting 19th in the table, and in real danger of relegation, Dyche leads them against an Arsenal team that has not lost since September in the league.
Mikel Arteta’s men will look to continue their charge towards the Premier League title following a dramatic late 3-2 win against Manchester United two weeks ago. The Gunners will stretch their lead over second placed Manchester City to eight points if they win ahead of City’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.
Arsenal reached the halfway stage of the season on 50 points and are on course to match Pep Guardiola’s centurions if they maintain this pace however, they have not won at Goodison Park since 2017 and Dyche may just give Everton a much-needed new manager bounce for their trip to Merseyside.
Follow all the action as Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League:
Everton vs Arsenal
Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of Everton vs Arsenal.
The Premier League leaders’ task got a little harder with Sean Dyche running the show and set for his first game as manager.
But Mikel Arteta’s side have been supreme of late and will be keen to make a statement, edging three points further clear of Manchester City, who travel to Tottenham on Sunday in a tough match, one that Pep Guardiola has lost on all four occasions he has travelled to north London.
Stay tuned for build-up, team news and the latest updates from Goodison Park.
