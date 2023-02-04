✕ Close Evertonians stick by their club - Dyche

Sean Dyche takes charge of Everton for the first time in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as the Toffees host league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Dyche was appointed to replace sacked manager Frank Lampard last week and faces arguably the most difficult test possible for his first match in charge. With his Everton side sitting 19th in the table, and in real danger of relegation, Dyche leads them against an Arsenal team that has not lost since September in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s men will look to continue their charge towards the Premier League title following a dramatic late 3-2 win against Manchester United two weeks ago. The Gunners will stretch their lead over second placed Manchester City to eight points if they win ahead of City’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal reached the halfway stage of the season on 50 points and are on course to match Pep Guardiola’s centurions if they maintain this pace however, they have not won at Goodison Park since 2017 and Dyche may just give Everton a much-needed new manager bounce for their trip to Merseyside.

Follow all the action as Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League: