Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night and the visitors could close the gap on the top three with a win.

The Gunners have fastly improved their fortunes this season after being bottom of the table earlier in the campaign. Mikel Arteta rallied his troops and they are firmly in amongst the top of the table.

Their last time out saw them lose to Manchester United but Arteta had glowing praise for Gabriel Martinelli despite the loss.

He said: “He looked a threat. He had a big chance in the first half. He had some extremely good moments.”

How can fans watch and who will win the match? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Monday, 6 December at Goodison Park.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Everton are having an injury crisis at the moment with several stars out of action. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are all injured and not expected to play against Arsenal.

For Arsenal, only Sead Kolasinac and Grant Xhaka are not available for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Odds

Everton - 23/10

Draw - 12/5

Arsenal - 11/10

Prediction

Arsenal have recovered their season well and are playing consistently at the moment but they are coming up against an Everton who are hurting after their derby loss. Rafa Benitez’ side need a win and they should find it against the Gunners. Everton 1-0 Arsenal.