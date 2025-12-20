Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Everton vs Arsenal live: Gunners seek to regain top spot in Premier League clash

The Gunners have relinquished top spot in the Premier League after Manchester City’s win over West Ham

16-year-old defender Salmon could handle the Premier League - Arteta

Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David MoyesEverton in the Premier League.

The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.

Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.

The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.

Follow all the action in The Independent's live blog below:

Everton in fine form

From a team touted for relegation to one contending for Europe in the top half of the table, the David Moyes has truly rolled back the years on the blue side of Merseyside.

The Toffees have four league wins in their last six, including one over Manchester United at Old Trafford and are proving a handful for any opponent, despite their toothless striker options.

Instead, its their midfield creativity that has been their source of joy this season - but with Iliman Ndiaye at AFCON and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall injured, how will they fare this evening?

(PA Wire)
Will Castle20 December 2025 17:47

Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal injury updates on Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Zubimendi

Gabriel is “not far” from returning to the Arsenal line-up, Mikel Arteta revealed yesterday, as the manager gave an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Everton this weekend.

“He’s pushing hard, as he does,” Arteta said. “He’s doing [training] sessions, he’s not too far. We have to see how he progresses but we are quite positive.”

Ben White added his name to the injury list with a hamstring strain picked up during the Gunners’ dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend, and he is not expected to return until the new year.

Arteta also spoke about Kai Havertz, suggesting he could soon return to the side after a long period out with a knee injury, and explained that Martin Zubimendi missed training this week due to load management.

Read more:

Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal injury updates on Gabriel and White before Everton clash

Arsenal still have several fitness issues as they prepare to travel to Merseyside on Saturday
Will Castle20 December 2025 17:32

Arsenal's near-calamity against Wolves

The face on Rob Edwards said it all as he applauded the Wolves supporters at the Emirates. The Premier League’s bottom side were moments away from just a third point of the season, away at the leaders, only to be denied as a second own goal of the night consigned themselves to a ninth straight defeat.

It was all too close to comfort for Arsenal against the league’s stragglers last weekend. Relive the action through Jamie Braidwood’s report from the Emirates:

Wolves own goals can’t hide Arteta’s fury at Arsenal’s ‘horrible habits’

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: The Premier League’s bottom side scored two own goals as the Gunners overcame ‘horrible defensive habits’ to take three points late on
Will Castle20 December 2025 17:17

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

Will Castle20 December 2025 17:04

Arsenal team news

Arsenal continue to be without Gabriel Magalhaes, while Ben White is a new addition to their injury list.

Kai Havertz remains out but is nearing a return.

Riccardo Calafiori is available after serving his suspension.

Ben White is sidelined for Arsenal
Ben White is sidelined for Arsenal (PA Wire)
Will Castle20 December 2025 17:03

Everton team news

Everton will be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall due to a hamstring injury but Jack Grealish is available.

Everton have lost Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton are without Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton are without Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Getty Images)
Will Castle20 December 2025 17:02

When is Everton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm on Saturday 20 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the previous game between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Will Castle20 December 2025 17:01

Everton vs Arsenal live

Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David MoyesEverton in the Premier League.

The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.

Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.

The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.

(Getty Images)
Will Castle20 December 2025 17:00

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal’s trip to Everton in the Premier League.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game, right here!

Will Castle20 December 2025 15:19

