Everton vs Arsenal live: Gunners seek to regain top spot in Premier League clash
The Gunners have relinquished top spot in the Premier League after Manchester City’s win over West Ham
Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David Moyes’ Everton in the Premier League.
The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.
Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.
The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.
Follow all the action in The Independent’s live blog below:
Everton in fine form
From a team touted for relegation to one contending for Europe in the top half of the table, the David Moyes has truly rolled back the years on the blue side of Merseyside.
The Toffees have four league wins in their last six, including one over Manchester United at Old Trafford and are proving a handful for any opponent, despite their toothless striker options.
Instead, its their midfield creativity that has been their source of joy this season - but with Iliman Ndiaye at AFCON and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall injured, how will they fare this evening?
Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal injury updates on Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Zubimendi
Gabriel is “not far” from returning to the Arsenal line-up, Mikel Arteta revealed yesterday, as the manager gave an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Everton this weekend.
“He’s pushing hard, as he does,” Arteta said. “He’s doing [training] sessions, he’s not too far. We have to see how he progresses but we are quite positive.”
Ben White added his name to the injury list with a hamstring strain picked up during the Gunners’ dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend, and he is not expected to return until the new year.
Arteta also spoke about Kai Havertz, suggesting he could soon return to the side after a long period out with a knee injury, and explained that Martin Zubimendi missed training this week due to load management.
Read more:
Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal injury updates on Gabriel and White before Everton clash
Arsenal's near-calamity against Wolves
The face on Rob Edwards said it all as he applauded the Wolves supporters at the Emirates. The Premier League’s bottom side were moments away from just a third point of the season, away at the leaders, only to be denied as a second own goal of the night consigned themselves to a ninth straight defeat.
It was all too close to comfort for Arsenal against the league’s stragglers last weekend. Relive the action through Jamie Braidwood’s report from the Emirates:
Wolves own goals can’t hide Arteta’s fury at Arsenal’s ‘horrible habits’
Predicted line-ups
Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Arsenal team news
Arsenal continue to be without Gabriel Magalhaes, while Ben White is a new addition to their injury list.
Kai Havertz remains out but is nearing a return.
Riccardo Calafiori is available after serving his suspension.
Everton team news
Everton will be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall due to a hamstring injury but Jack Grealish is available.
Everton have lost Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye to the Africa Cup of Nations.
When is Everton vs Arsenal?
The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm on Saturday 20 December.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the previous game between Tottenham and Liverpool.
Everton vs Arsenal live
Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David Moyes’ Everton in the Premier League.
The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.
Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.
The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal’s trip to Everton in the Premier League.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game, right here!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks