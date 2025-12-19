Thierry Henry reflected on winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award as he encouraged people to “believe in yourself”.

Considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, the Arsenal FC legend spoke to The Independent as he prepared to collect his award on Thursday (18 December).

“I feel privileged because I had the opportunity to play with great players and great teams and great coaches,” he said:

When speaking about those who inspired him, the 48-year-old said: “A lot of people along the way, whether I can name people that did believe in me and the ones that didn't believe in me, Anyway, you have to, you have to use that as a, as a way to, to, to make it yourself.

“It always has to come from within.”