Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to continue their title charge when they travel to Everton on Saturday, in what is Sean Dyche’s first match in charge.

The Gunners have reached the halfway stage of the season on 50 points following the dramatic 3-2 win against Manchester United two weeks ago.

Arsenal have not won at Goodison Park since 2017 but Mikel Arteta’s side will be favourites to extend their lead over Manchester City to eight points.

But Everton will hope Dyche gives the Toffees a new manager bounce, as the former Burnley boss takes over a club who sit 19th in the table and are in grave danger of relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Everton vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 February.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Sean Dyche will be without the injured Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane for his first match in charge. Dwight McNeil is set for a recall to Everton’s starting line-up, with Demarai Gray likely to start alongside Dominic Calvert Lewin in attack. .

Arsenal are hopeful that Thomas Partey will be fit to start in midfield after he had to undergo an MRI scan following the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, while Jorginho is expected to be included in the squad following his deadline day move from Chelsea. Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Odds

Everton: 8/1

Draw: 19/5

Arsenal: 4/9

Prediction

Everton 0-2 Arsenal