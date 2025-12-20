Is Everton v Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal could kick-off in second if Manchester City win against West Ham earlier in the day
Arsenal head to Everton with the Premier League leaders looking to respond to a dip in form as the Gunners face a tough away test.
Mikel Arteta was furious with how Arsenal sat back in the closing stages of last weekend’s win at Wolves, with Yerson Mosquera’s late own goal sparing their blushes.
Arsenal also lost their previous Premier League away game at Aston Villa but, should they win at Everton, Arteta’s side will be top at Christmas for the third time in four years.
Everton have three wins and two defeats in their last five in the Premier League and David Moyes’s side held the Gunners to two draws in the Premier League last season.
When is Everton v Arsenal?
The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm on Saturday 20 December.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the previous game between Tottenham and Liverpool.
What is the team news?
Everton will be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall due to a hamstring injury but Jack Grealish is available. Everton have lost Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Arsenal continue to be without Gabriel Magalhaes, while Ben White is a new addition to their injury list. Kai Havertz remains out but is nearing a return. Riccardo Calafiori is available after serving his suspension.
Possible line-ups
Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
