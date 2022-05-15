Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as hosts seek points in survival scrap
Follow all the action from Goodison Park as the Toffees look to maintain momentum in the battle against relegation
Everton face yet another pivotal home game in their fight against Premier League relegation with Brentford the visitors at Goodison Park this afternoon.
The Toffees have picked up momentum in recent weeks and a point at already-relegated Watford midweek backed up the win over Chelsea last weekend achieved by Frank Lampard’s men. More points are required though as they battle with Leeds and Burnley to avoid the drop into the Championship.
The Bees are not playing for anything, having already secured their Premier League status for another season, but a 3-0 win last weekend against Southampton shows that Thomas Frank’s side will remain a tough out for opponents.
Meanwhile, Lampard has called on Everton’s fans to help lift the side in this crunch clash. “They are extraordinary,” he said of the supporters. “They are pushing, along with the players. They will stick with us. It’s important the players rest now before two games on the bounce at Goodison. We have to fight. We know what we need now.”
Follow all the action from Goodison Park below, following the conlcusion of the 2pm kick-offs:
West Ham 2-2 Man City
Rodri rises but can’t control the header.
Moyes brings on Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals makes way.
Into the second of a minimum of four minutes added on.
West Ham 2-2 Man City
City still believe, trying to beat the West Ham press and counter.
Into the 90th minute now...
West Ham 2-2 Man City - SAVED! Mahrez denied!
It’s Mahrez to step up... SAVED!
It’s driven hard by the City forward to Fabianski’s left, a nice height, but it’s powerful, excellent save from the goalkeeper.
What a chance for the champions, we’re approaching stoppage time, still 2-2.
West Ham 2-2 Man City - Penalty to Man City!
Anthony Taylor told to review it, not sure why he didn’t spot it at the time.
Dawson across Jesus and clatters into him.
It’s a quick review, penalty Man City!
West Ham 2-2 Man City
City pushing for the third and the winner, Fernandinho slashes wide with the ball breaking nicely on the edge of the area.
Just eight minutes of regular time remaining.
Jesus wants a penalty here, he’s furious.
The referee dismisses the appeals, but Dawson clips him, this should be reviewed by VAR...
West Ham 2-2 Man City - Mark Noble makes final home appearance for Hammers
A wonderful reception as expected for Mark Noble, his 413th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.
Premier League scores
Villa have the breakthrough, Watkins strikes to break Palace’s resistance, 1-0.
Leeds still behind at home to Brighton, 0-1.
Leicester now 4-1 up at Watford, Vardy with a double now and Barnes in the second half for the Foxes.
While Ait-Nouri has levelled for Wolves at home to Norwich, 1-1.
West Ham 2-2 Man City - GOAL! Coufal own-goal!
It’s 2-2, Coufal puts it into his own net, City level!
He senses a City player coming in to convert Mahrez’s delicious cross from the free-kick, but nobody is there.
A poor decision to go for it and his flick beats Fabianski easily to nestle into the bottom corner.
City level, a huge goal!
West Ham 2-1 Man City
What a chance!
Antonio is in down the left side. It’s a horror from Fernandinho, dreadful backpass.
Antonio catches it and chips over Ederson but there’s not enough loop on it, City survive.
West Ham 2-1 Man City
Carnage at the back for City again, what are they playing at?
West Ham go long and Laporte is left to deal with it as Ederson rushes out, he passes it to the side.
Antonio is charging to collect it and Bowen fancies a hat-trick too. A lift for the Hammers faithful, back in the game after relentless City pressure.
