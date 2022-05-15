Close Behind the scenes: Everton gain priceless win at Leicester

Everton face yet another pivotal home game in their fight against Premier League relegation with Brentford the visitors at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees have picked up momentum in recent weeks and a point at already-relegated Watford midweek backed up the win over Chelsea last weekend achieved by Frank Lampard’s men. More points are required though as they battle with Leeds and Burnley to avoid the drop into the Championship.

The Bees are not playing for anything, having already secured their Premier League status for another season, but a 3-0 win last weekend against Southampton shows that Thomas Frank’s side will remain a tough out for opponents.

Meanwhile, Lampard has called on Everton’s fans to help lift the side in this crunch clash. “They are extraordinary,” he said of the supporters. “They are pushing, along with the players. They will stick with us. It’s important the players rest now before two games on the bounce at Goodison. We have to fight. We know what we need now.”

