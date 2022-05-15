Everton vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online and on TV today

All you need to know about the match at Goodison Park

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 15 May 2022 09:11
(AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard leads Everton for another pivotal home game with Brentford the visitors at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees have picked up momentum in recent weeks and now sit outside the relegation zone following a point at already-relegated Watford midweek backed up their win over Chelsea last weekend.

The Bees are not playing for anything, having already secured their Premier League status for another season, but a 3-0 win last weekend against Southampton shows that Thomas Frank’s side will remain a tough out for opponents.

"They are extraordinary,” Lampard said of Everton’s fans midweek. “They are pushing, along with the players. They will stick with us. It's important the players rest now before two games on the bounce at Goodison. We have to fight. We know what we need now."

Here’s all you need to know about another crunch Premier League game for Lampard and the Toffees:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday, 15 May at the Goodison Park.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, coverage starts at 4pm, and subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Ben Godfrey culd return from his thigh injury, but Fabian Delph is a doubt after picking up a knock midweek. This game comes too soon for Yerry Mina, who has a calf problem and Andros Townsend is out for the season with a knee injury.

Sergi Canos had a minor hamstring injury midweek and could return, Saman Ghoddos is on track to return before the end of the season but should miss out here, while Frank Onyeka's ankle problem should see him miss out again, while Zanka is out for the season with a thigh problem. Ethan Pinnock could return from a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Iwobi, Doucoure, Delph, Mykolenko, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Odds

Everton - 21/20

Draw - 12/5

Brentford - 13/5

Prediction

Goodison has been a fortress recently for the Toffees, with Evertonians sensing the jeopardy of their situation, the Bees will prove a tricky out but we expect the greater urgency from the hosts to prevail in a 2-1 victory.

