Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Eagles appoint Oliver Glasner manager
Monday night sees a battle at the bottom as Everton host Crystal Palace with both teams desperate for points and the visitors having had a dramatic afternoon - first with Roy Hodgson resigning, following illness, and then Oliver Glasner being appointed as new manager - though he won’t be in the dugout.
The Toffees are in the bottom three and need victory tonight to leapfrog Luton Town, while Palace themselves are only five points clear of Everton. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and see the latest match odds here.
As Everton await their verdict after the club appealed against their 10-point deduction earlier in this season, Sean Dyche’s side currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League and are battling to stay in the division. Everton have drawn their last two Premier League matches at Goodison Park – they haven’t drawn three in a row at home since a run of four in January/February 2015. Today, they host a Crystal Palace side who haven’t secured the three points in their last eight visits to the Toffees. Dyche’s men need to build some momentum after a tricky run of form, having not won in their last seven league fixtures (D3 L4). A win would see Everton climb above Luton Town and out of the relegation zone.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
Lineups confirmed:
Everton - Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Young, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin
Palace - Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Edouard, Mateta
Oliver Glasner appointed Crystal Palace manager after Roy Hodgson resigns ahead of crucial relegation fixture
Crystal Palace have swiftly appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager, hours after Roy Hodgson resigned from his post. The 49-year-old takes over with immediate effect but will not be in the dugout at Goodison Park, with Palace facing Everton on Monday night.
The Eagles have signed up the Austrian until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, after he left Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer following two years at the club, leading them to a German Cup final at the end of his tenure.
Chairman Steve Parish highlighted Glasner’s “outstanding record” and said he was the “right manager to take the club forward”.
Glasner appointed Crystal Palace manager after Hodgson resigns before Everton game
