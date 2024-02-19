✕ Close Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Monday night sees a battle at the bottom as Everton host Crystal Palace with both teams desperate for points and the visitors having had a dramatic afternoon - first with Roy Hodgson resigning, following illness, and then Oliver Glasner being appointed as new manager - though he won’t be in the dugout.

The Toffees are in the bottom three and need victory tonight to leapfrog Luton Town, while Palace themselves are only five points clear of Everton. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and see the latest match odds here.