Everton have agreed a deal with Manchester City to take Jack Grealish on loan for the season.

The £100m man is set to become David Moyes’ sixth summer signing as he leaves the Etihad Stadium in search of first-team football.

Grealish was omitted from City’s squad for the Club World Cup as Pep Guardiola signalled that he had no place in his plans, prompting interest from the Toffees and other clubs this summer.

City’s club-record signing, a regular in their treble-winning season of 2022-23, has only started one league game in 2025 and just 17 in the last two seasons.

But Moyes has turned to Grealish in his attempt to add more creative players to his Everton squad.

Grealish is desperate to play more if he is to get into the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.

While there is also the added attraction of Everton entering a new era in the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Friedkin ownership’s willingness to spend after the recent takeover.

Jack Grealish fell out of favour at Man City last season ( PA Wire )

The former Aston Villa star was seen with Man City supporters earlier this summer at an Oasis concert in Heaton Park, Manchester, pledging his affection to the fanbase.

“I love City more than anything,” Grealish said. “And do you know what I love more than anything? City fans! They’re the best fans in the world!”

Moyes has already signed striker Thierno Barry, goalkeeper Mark Travers, left-back Adam Aznou and attacking midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz this summer, but Everton are also looking for a right winger.

The club opens up their season on Monday with a trip to newly-promoted Leeds at Elland Road.