Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will be looking to rediscover winning form in the Premier League and mount a strong response to last week’s hammering by rivals Man City.

Erik ten Hag’s side were crushed 6-3 but this time out face another tough task against Everton, who are unbeaten in seven across all competitions and have the top flight’s best defensive record at present.

Frank Lampard has significantly improved the Toffees’ fortunes after making them far harder to break down in recent weeks, though at the other end of the pitch goals have not yet been free-flowing.

United sit sixth in the table, with Everton two points behind in 11th.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 7pm BST on Sunday 9 October at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are still without a host of defensive names including Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his comeback into the matchday squad but will be very short of fitness after another injury layoff. Andros Townsend is sidelined and Nathan Patterson suffered an injury on international duty which will likely keep him out until the World Cup break.

As for the Red Devils, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured but wouldn’t have started anyway, while the same can be said for reserve goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Harry Maguire is unlikely to return yet after suffering an injury of his own, but Raphael Varane could return. Erik ten Hag has to decide whether to start Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo after both were once more on the bench during last weekend’s thrashing by Man City, but started in an unconvincing midweek win over Omonia Nicosia.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Rashford

Odds

Everton 27/10

Draw 27/10

United 19/17

Prediction

Everton’s defence has been hard to break down but United also prefer teams to come onto them before countering. Could well be that this one sees defences ultimately cancel each other out. Everton 0-0 Man United.