Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Everton vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know as Erik ten Hag’s side look to bounce back from a derby day thrashing

Karl Matchett
Sunday 09 October 2022 07:50
Comments
(Getty Images)

Manchester United will be looking to rediscover winning form in the Premier League and mount a strong response to last week’s hammering by rivals Man City.

Erik ten Hag’s side were crushed 6-3 but this time out face another tough task against Everton, who are unbeaten in seven across all competitions and have the top flight’s best defensive record at present.

Frank Lampard has significantly improved the Toffees’ fortunes after making them far harder to break down in recent weeks, though at the other end of the pitch goals have not yet been free-flowing.

United sit sixth in the table, with Everton two points behind in 11th.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Recommended

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 7pm BST on Sunday 9 October at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are still without a host of defensive names including Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his comeback into the matchday squad but will be very short of fitness after another injury layoff. Andros Townsend is sidelined and Nathan Patterson suffered an injury on international duty which will likely keep him out until the World Cup break.

As for the Red Devils, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured but wouldn’t have started anyway, while the same can be said for reserve goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Harry Maguire is unlikely to return yet after suffering an injury of his own, but Raphael Varane could return. Erik ten Hag has to decide whether to start Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo after both were once more on the bench during last weekend’s thrashing by Man City, but started in an unconvincing midweek win over Omonia Nicosia.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Rashford

Odds

Everton 27/10

Draw 27/10

United 19/17

Recommended

Prediction

Everton’s defence has been hard to break down but United also prefer teams to come onto them before countering. Could well be that this one sees defences ultimately cancel each other out. Everton 0-0 Man United.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in