Everton will look to extend their recent unbeaten run when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Toffees are six without defeat in the top flight, plus a League Cup match in the middle of that run, and their much-improved defensive resilience has seen them move into the congested mid-table, just two points off United who are in sixth.

Erik ten Hag’s side picked up a Europa League victory in midweek but it’s on domestic terms they need an improvement, following their drubbing by rivals Man City a week ago.

United could move into the top four with a win, if results elsewhere go their way too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 7pm BST on Sunday 9 October at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are still without a host of defensive names including Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his comeback into the matchday squad but will be very short of fitness after another injury layoff. Andros Townsend is sidelined and Nathan Patterson suffered an injury on international duty which will likely keep him out until the World Cup break.

As for the Red Devils, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured but wouldn’t have started anyway, while the same can be said for reserve goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Harry Maguire is unlikely to return yet after suffering an injury of his own, but Raphael Varane could return. Erik ten Hag has to decide whether to start Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo after both were once more on the bench during last weekend’s thrashing by Man City, but started in an unconvincing midweek win over Omonia Nicosia.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Rashford

Odds

Everton 27/10

Draw 27/10

United 19/17

Prediction

Everton’s defence has been hard to break down but United also prefer teams to come onto them before countering. Could well be that this one sees defences ultimately cancel each other out. Everton 0-0 Man United.