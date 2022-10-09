Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has big decisions to make over his starting line-up as Manchester United head to Everton.

A demoralising thrashing at the hands of rivals Man City a week ago left questions over some of the starters, with experienced names including Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo only enjoying a bit-part role of late.

Everton have a more settled side at present after some early season injury worries, but will hope to at least have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in contention as they look to add goals to their improved defensive showings.

There are just two points between the clubs ahead of the weekend, but also five places in the Premier League table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 7pm BST on Sunday 9 October at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are still without a host of defensive names including Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his comeback into the matchday squad but will be very short of fitness after another injury layoff. Andros Townsend is sidelined and Nathan Patterson suffered an injury on international duty which will likely keep him out until the World Cup break.

As for the Red Devils, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured but wouldn’t have started anyway, while the same can be said for reserve goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Harry Maguire is unlikely to return yet after suffering an injury of his own, but Raphael Varane could return. Erik ten Hag has to decide whether to start Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo after both were once more on the bench during last weekend’s thrashing by Man City, but started in an unconvincing midweek win over Omonia Nicosia.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Rashford

Odds

Everton 27/10

Draw 27/10

United 19/17

Prediction

Everton’s defence has been hard to break down but United also prefer teams to come onto them before countering. Could well be that this one sees defences ultimately cancel each other out. Everton 0-0 Man United.