The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday evening with both clubs struggling against adversity right now: the Toffees due to a points deduction which leaves them in the relegation zone and the Magpies facing an injury crisis, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest long-term absentee.

Victory for the hosts tonight will see them move out of the bottom three, while Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to go back up to fifth if they manage a third straight league victory. They’ve only won once on the road this term though, while Sean Dyche’s men have also only won once at home.

