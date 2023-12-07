Jump to content

Liveupdated1701976807

Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Anthony Gordon faces former club

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Thursday 07 December 2023 19:20
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday evening with both clubs struggling against adversity right now: the Toffees due to a points deduction which leaves them in the relegation zone and the Magpies facing an injury crisis, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest long-term absentee.

Victory for the hosts tonight will see them move out of the bottom three, while Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to go back up to fifth if they manage a third straight league victory. They’ve only won once on the road this term though, while Sean Dyche’s men have also only won once at home.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below

1701976683

Everton vs Newcastle United

Dyche has made two changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest on the road last week. James Garner misses the game due to illness and will be replaced by Coleman, who makes his first appearance of the season. Calvert-Lewin comes back into the team after missing the Forest game, with Beto dropping to the bench.

7 December 2023 19:18
1701976452

Everton vs Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE SUBS: Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall, Mark Gillespie, Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson.

7 December 2023 19:14
1701976331

Everton vs Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron.

7 December 2023 19:12
1701976265

Everton vs Newcastle United

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.

7 December 2023 19:11
1701976184

Everton vs Newcastle United

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman; Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

7 December 2023 19:09
1701976076

Everton vs Newcastle United

Newcastle will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s fixture at Goodison Park, with the Magpies running out 4-1 winners. Eddie Howe’s side have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games (D4 L3), but they’ve enjoyed a lot of success against this Everton teamof late. Newcastle have won five of their last six Premier League meetings against the Toffees, as many as they had in their previous 24 against them.

7 December 2023 19:07
1701975906

Everton vs Newcastle United

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping today is the game where the Toffees can turn their home form around, having won two of their last 12 matches at Goodison Park (D2 L8). The Merseyside club have earned just 23.5% of their Premier League points at home this season, if you ignore the 10-point deduction, which shows how reliant they’ve been on their away form. Everton could climb out of the relegation zone with a win today, leapfrogging Luton Town into 17th place.

7 December 2023 19:05
1701975715

Everton vs Newcastle United

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

7 December 2023 19:01
1701973808

Everton vs Newcastle United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

7 December 2023 18:30

