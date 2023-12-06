Everton vs Newcastle betting tips: Premier League predictions and odds

Everton vs Newcastle predictions Draw – 5/2 with William Hill

Anthony Gordon to score any time – 7/2 with BetMGM

Over 23.5 total fouls – 7/10 with Unibet Everton can climb out of the relegation zone with a win over Newcastle on Thursday and might be catching the busy Magpies at a good time (7.30pm, Prime Video). Newcastle have had some massive fixtures since the November international break and the trip to Goodison Park will be their fourth game in the space of 13 days. That schedule might be manageable in normal circumstances but the Magpies’ injury situation is dire with goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest name to go down hurt, being ruled out for four months with a shoulder injury. Boss Eddie Howe could be without as many as 12 players for the clash with Everton, who gave themselves a much-needed shot in the arm with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

That was the Toffees’ third win in five league matches and they appear on course to defy the points deduction handed to them by the Premier League last month by staying up this season. Sean Dyche’s men are underdogs with to add three more points to their tally against Newcastle, who haven’t performed well on their travels of late. After studying , we’ve come up with three Everton vs Newcastle predictions ahead of Thursday’s game. Tough to split Toffees from Magpies Goodison Park is traditionally where Everton do most of their best work in a season, but the script has been flipped this year with the Merseysiders winning once at home in the league so far. Performances haven’t been that bad at Goodison lately though. The 3-0 loss to Manchester United last time out massively flattered the visitors, who lost the shot count 24-9, while Dyche’s team had drawn with Brighton and beaten Bournemouth 3-0 before that.

But that lack of success at home, coupled with a record of two wins from the last 10 meetings with Newcastle, does give pause for thought when assessing Everton’s for this game. Adding to the dilemma is the potential absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who sat out the win over Nottingham Forest due to a tight calf and is a doubt for this game. Everton showed they can win without Calvert-Lewin at the City Ground, but they struggled to create too many openings without the focal point of their attack, registering 0.63 expected goals and recording three efforts on target. No side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Everton (5) and Newcastle arrive on Merseyside having kept a joint-league high six clean sheets.

The majority of those shutouts have come at St James’ Park though and life on the road for the Magpies has been harder. They’ve won just one of their last eight away league games and were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth the last time they travelled in the top flight. Howe’s side let their usually high standard slip against the Cherries, but have responded well to that defeat, beating Manchester United 1-0 at the weekend to close the gap on the top four. It was a deserved victory for the Magpies that they nearly let slip towards the end of the game when fatigue became a factor. With so many injuries, Howe’s personnel options are limited and the strains of balancing Premier League and Champions League campaigns are beginning to show. Everton can make life uncomfortable for Newcastle but perhaps lack the cutting edge to win the game outright. The Magpies have shown plenty of resolve this season and can dig in to claim a share of the spoils with the draw 5/2 with . Everton vs Newcastle Tip 1: Draw – 5/2 with William Hill

Gordon may enjoy Merseyside return Everton were disappointed to lose homegrown talent Anthony Gordon when he decided to jump ship to Newcastle last January and his recent performances highlight why the Toffees were so keen to keep him. The 22-year-old is being linked with an England call up after a great run of form in front of goal, registering his sixth of the season against Manchester United last Saturday. Gordon has now been involved in seven goals in his last eight league appearances (five goals, two assists) and poses a significant threat to his old side, if fit.

Gordon sustained a minor knock against United but is expected to play given Newcastle’s lack of alternatives. He came on as a late substitute in his first game back at Everton last April but should have a bigger role this time around. Gordon has registered at least one shot on target in seven of his last eight league games and is worth considering as an any time goalscorer when studying the prices for this game on . Everton vs Newcastle Tip 2: Anthony Gordon to score any time – 7/2 with BetMGM

Niggly night in store for Robinson Referee Tim Robinson has been assigned this game, which could be a little stop-start if Everton’s recent games are anything to go by. There were 29 fouls awarded in the Toffees' win over Forest as for the fifth league game in a row Dyche’s men hit double figures for fouls committed. Everton are up to fourth in the fouls per game standings with 12.1, ahead of Newcastle, who commit 11.1 fouls per match on average.

