Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle United will look to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Thursday.

Eddie Howe’s side remain ravaged by injury but have still managed to register impressive wins against Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks.

An away win against Everton will help maintain pressure on the top four and the Magpies will be hoping to continue their impressive recent record against the Merseyside club which has seen them lose only once in their last five games.

Sean Dyche’s side, however, have only lost one of their last five league games and bounced back impressively from their defeat to Manchester United with an important 1-0 away win against Nottingham Forest.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Goodison Park.

When is Everton vs Newcastle?

Everton vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 7 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Everton will be hoping to welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he missed out on the weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest with a calf injury. The striker has returned to training and could be chucked straight back into the starting XI. Amadou Onana, Dele Ali and Andre Gomes remain unavailable.

Newcastle, meanwhile, saw their lengthy injury list only increase last weekend, with the club confirming that Nick Pope will have to undergo shoulder surgery and will likely miss four months of action. Anthony Gordon is also a doubt after the winger was substituted following his winner against Manchester United. 12 other players remain unavailable for Howe.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Everton win 21/10

Draw 12/5

Newcastle win 5/4

Get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Prediction

Even such a depleted Newcastle squad has shown their quality in recent weeks and their momentum should continue on Thursday against an Everton side that have struggled to find the same consistency of performance.

Everton 0-2 Newcastle.