Liveupdated1706958650

Everton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today fixture

Follow the latest Premier League goal and score updates as Spurs face the Toffees at Goodison Park in the early kick-off

Chris Wilson
Saturday 03 February 2024 11:10
Postecoglou urges Spurs stars to focus on football after fiesty Brentford win

Tottenham travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.

Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.

A goalless draw with Fulham last time out, a third in their last five games, points to a need for a cutting edge in the final third.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Everton v Tottenham odds and tips.

Postecoglou cracks up reporters with joke on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

1706958650

Everton v Tottenham

Chris Wilson3 February 2024 11:10
Everton v Tottenham

Jack Rathborn3 February 2024 11:03
Is Everton v Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Spurs look to build on their midweek win over Brentford when they face the Toffees at Goodison Park

Jack Rathborn3 February 2024 09:10
Ange Postecoglou says there is more to come from Tottenham forward Richarlison

Ange Postecoglou feels there is even more to come from in-form Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Richarlison made it seven goals in as many Premier League matches with the crucial third goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Brentford.

Spurs have been without captain Son Heung-min for the last month due to his Asian Cup commitments, but the Brazil international has filled the void and started to repay his £60million price tag following a difficult debut campaign.

The Brazil international has started to show the form he produced at former club Everton.

