✕ Close Postecoglou urges Spurs stars to focus on football after fiesty Brentford win

Tottenham travel to Everton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to build on their comeback victory over Brentford midweek as they continue to fight for a top four finish.

Sean Dyche’s side have underperformed this season in terms of their points return given their underlying numbers, with the eighth-most shots in the league, according to fbref.

A goalless draw with Fulham last time out, a third in their last five games, points to a need for a cutting edge in the final third.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match and here are the latest Everton v Tottenham odds and tips.