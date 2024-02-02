Jump to content
Everton vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Everton will look to escape the Premier League relegation zone in their clash with Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Everton vs Tottenham predictions

Everton need to regain their Premier League form in their clash with Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime after dropping back into the relegation zone (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Toffees were plunged into the bottom three last November following their 10-point deduction for a breach of Financial Fair Play rules, but responded with a brilliant run of results to pull clear of danger. 

A run of five league matches without a win has seen Sean Dyche’s men surpassed by Luton Town. Everton's winless streak started with a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in December, so the Toffees have the chance to right the ship against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham produced a spirited performance to come from behind to beat Brentford 3-2 last time out. Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison found the net in eight second-half minutes to steer their side to victory. 

Spurs moved back into the Premier League’s top four with that win and can shore up their place with another three points on the road. Tottenham are favourites with football betting sites at 11/8 to secure the victory, but Everton are narrow underdogs at 2/1.

Can Everton get back to winning ways?

Everton were unlucky to see their four-match winning run in the Premier League snapped by Spurs in December. The Toffees did not get the rub of the green and paid the price. It has all gone downhill from there, losing three and drawing two of their next five in the league.  

Their problems have come in front of goal where they’ve drawn a blank in their last three. Dyche’s men are creating chances and had a combined 3.0 expected goals in their last two outings against Aston Villa and Fulham, but failed to hit the back of the net. 

They mustered 31 attempts in those two games, and only placed four efforts on target. It’s notable only Liverpool (43) have missed more big chances than the Toffees (42).

Spurs could help in that regard as Udogie’s mistake presented Neal Maupay with the chance to score the opener in midweek. Postecoglou’s men have shipped 33 goals in 22 league games, so their defence is not watertight. 

On the other hand, only Liverpool and Manchester City have scored more than Spurs this term.  

Everton have won only four of 11 at Goodison Park this season, but Tottenham have won one of their last five Premier League away games. The Toffees got a good draw with Aston Villa at home last time out, and could end their scoring drought to force another against Spurs. 

Everton vs Tottenham Tip 1: Draw and BTTS – 7/2 BetVictor

Richarlison to haunt Everton

Any time a former player comes back to his old stomping ground there is a natural feeling of dread amongst supporters. It’s a tale as old as time that ex-player will torment his former team with a sparkling performance or back-breaking goal.  

Richarlison could play the pantomime villain on his return to Goodison Park after missing the same fixture last season following his £50m move to Spurs in 2022.  

Richarlison has already haunted Everton once this term, scoring in Spurs’ 2-1 victory in December. The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form of late, overcoming a slow start to the season scoring just one goal in his first 12 league appearances.

Since notching a brace against Newcastle, Richarlison has scored seven in his last eight Premier League games. 

Everton would relish having the Brazilian back in their line-up, but their loss has been Tottenham’s gain, and he has certainly filled the goalscoring void left by Harry Kane’s departure over the last six weeks.  

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing him to continue his scoring run, bagging at any time at Goodison at odds of 19/10 with William Hill

Everton vs Tottenham Tip 2: Richarlison to score any time – 19/10 William Hill

Look out for Kulusevski fouls 

Dejan Kulusevski is more renowned for his exploits in the final third, but the Sweden international has committed the second most fouls in the Premier League. 

Only Conor Gallagher has infringed on more occasions this season with 47 fouls compared to Kulusevski’s 35.

The 23-year-old has committed at least one foul in his last 13 league games, and has made multiple infringements in nine of his 20 Premier League appearances.  

It shows that he’s not afraid to muck in with his defensive duties, but also that his tackling needs work. 

He committed two fouls in the reverse fixture, and we’re backing Kulusevski to do the same at Goodison at odds of 1/1 with bet365

Everton vs Tottenham Tip 3: Dejan Kulusevski over 1.5 fouls – 1/1 bet365

How to get Everton vs Tottenham free bets 

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets for Everton vs Tottenham and more. 

talkSPORT BET are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account, opting in on their promotion, depositing £10 using a debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on any selection with odds of evens or greater.

Read all the terms and conditions of the welcome offer before signing up online. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

